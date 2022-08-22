Abbie Chatfield seen for the first time since split from Konrad-Bien Stephen

Abbie Chatfield looked tense Monday as she stepped outside for the first time since the news of her split with boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen.

The TV and radio host, 27, looked gloomy and untidy as she left her Bondi home to pick up her morning coffee, just hours after Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed she had broken up with the former Bachelorette star.

Dressed in an orange robe and sporting wild hair, a makeup-free Abbie was seen talking on her phone on speakerphone as she walked to her local cafe.

Her eyes looked raw from crying during the emotional conversation, which took place as news of her recent split with Konrad, 32, spread across the internet.

Although Abbie was the one who decided to end the relationship a few weeks ago, she didn’t think her ex was telling his co-stars on the upcoming reality TV show The Challenge, which is being filmed in Argentina, that he was recently single. .

She may also not have been aware until that morning that Konrad had been on-set romance with fellow castmate Megan Marx, a former Bachelor contestant.

Konrad, a carpenter and influencer, is said to have contacted Megan – who is also newly single – shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film The Challenge, which will air on Channel 10 later this year.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Abbie acknowledged the split on Instagram on Monday morning, saying she and Konrad were “all fine” and she would not comment until he returned from Argentina.

She said she and Konrad were “completely fine” but would not comment on the breakup until her ex is back from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

The latest revelations come after Abbie was pictured walking her rescue dog Wally in Bondi last week, days before the split went public

She wore a baggy black hoodie with the word “emotional” on the front, which she paired with black cycling shorts

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And may the paparazzi get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, then let me get a cup of coffee in peace.

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he met Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

Konrad (left) is said to have been in touch with Megan (right), who is also newly single, shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film The Challenge, which will air on Channel 10 later this year

“It was awkward because he was all over her when we started filming. It was like trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.’

Konrad was a contestant on Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. He started dating Abbie shortly after being sent home by Brooke.

According to a source, Konrad and Megan’s affair won’t be the only spicy affair playing out on The Challenge.

“There’s a lot of drama. People who have recently been in serious relationships root other people in the space of two or three days… it’s crazy,” they said.

A source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” the TV and radio host, 27, told Stellar Magazine.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.

“I don’t know if it’s scarcity, but he can communicate very well, and so am I.”

Abbie and Konrad began dating secretly in 2021 while his season of The Bachelorette was still televised.

She later confirmed that their relationship was non-exclusive and had been “all the time.”