Abbie Chatfield says she is no longer critical of her body

Abbie Chatfield has learned to stop being critical of her body.

The podcaster, 27, tells this week Stellar Magazine that learning to love oneself was a process.

“I woke up every day between the ages of 13 and 24 and analyzed my body,” she admitted.

Abbie Chatfield (pictured) has learned to stop being critical of her body. The podcaster, 27, tells this week’s Stellar Magazine that learning to love oneself was a process

‘I don’t think about it anymore. Maybe it’s a matter of self-confidence, growing up and not caring what anyone else thinks. It’s quite a relief.”

Abbie, who stars in a stunning shoot for the new issue of the magazine, added that a modern attitude to body positivity has helped her strike a balance.

“In the three years that I’ve been in the media, people have often changed their mind about how they see me, or transgender people or other perspectives. The youth of our population has a more fluid energy,” Abbie said.

“I woke up every day between the ages of 13 and 24 and analyzed my body,” she admitted. ‘I don’t think about it anymore. Maybe it’s a matter of self-confidence, growing up and not caring what anyone else thinks. It’s a great relief’

Abbie before Yahoo lifestyle that it wasn’t always easy to be positive.

‘I think I grew up in the era where Mischa Barton is on the front page’ [of magazines] – I think that has led to a lot of eating disorder tendencies,” she told the publication.

Mischa, who is best known for her starring role in teen drama the OC., was scrutinized in the tabloids about her figure in the mid-2000s.

Abbie, who stars in a stunning shoot for the new issue of the magazine, added that a modern attitude to body positivity has helped her strike a balance.

“That was just the “normal” culture of going to a Catholic girls’ school where everyone would have these water bottles and we’d put a splash of lemon water in it, chew gum and an apple, and that’s what we would eat in a day, ‘ said Abbie.

Abbie said she was now a changed woman and has learned to listen to her body and see exercise as a way to feel good and reduce anxiety.

The It’s A Lot podcast host noted that her philosophy of self-love is to acknowledge how she feels about her body, rather than trying to bury negative thoughts.

Being more in tune with her mental health has allowed her to recognize and get rid of harmful thoughts and focus on elevating positive feelings.

“In the three years that I’ve been in the media, people have often changed their mind about how they see me, or transgender people or other perspectives. The youth of our population has a more fluid energy’ said Abbie

‘Don’t be overly body positive or body neutral. This is what I look like, what I look like today. If I’m feeling bad, that’s okay, if I’m feeling good, that’s great,” she said.

Abbie rose to fame after her heart was broken when astrophysicist Matt Agnew broke up with the season finale of The Bachelor in 2019.

She competed in Bachelor In Paradise and won the 2021 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality star has received regular media attention since the launch of her podcast, in which she openly talks about sex and taboo topics.