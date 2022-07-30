Abbie Chatfield says she and boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen only see each other two days a week

Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she and her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen only see each other a few times a week – and her “kink” makes him sleep with other women.

The podcaster tells this week’s song from Stellar Magazine the couple doesn’t spend much time together and appreciates their open relationship.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.

“I don’t know if it’s scarcity, but he can communicate very well, and so am I,” she added.

In June, Abbie revealed that she had finally slept with someone else, months after the couple opened up their relationship.

While discussing the topic on her podcast, It’s a Lot, Abbie announced, “I finally rooted someone, which is nice. Good for me.’

She added: ‘It was fun, that’s all I’m going to say. Continue.’

It comes after Abbie revealed on her podcast earlier this year that she hadn’t had sex with Konrad in over three weeks.

“We haven’t had sex for three and a half weeks,” the former bachelor said.

‘We’ve only had one night together, like [an] real night where I’m not working and we’re not apart.’

Abbie went on to say she was having a ‘very hard time with’ [her] libido’.

‘I can’t get fucked and so can my UTI problems. I can’t be bothered by this, like I don’t have time for a urinary tract infection. I don’t sleep, I don’t eat,” she said.

Abbie explained that she was concerned that her lack of sex drive meant she had no feelings for Konrad, but her therapist assured her that she would want to have sex again once she is under control of sleeping and eating.

Abbie surprised her fans in February by announcing that she was in an open relationship with Konrad.

At the time, the influencer vigorously defended her non-traditional relationship, insisting that there was nothing wrong with having multiple sexual partners.

“Some of you f**kers are so embarrassingly triggered because you’re so insecure. You say, “But when you love someone, all you want to do is fuck them!” I don’t, and not [Konrad],” she said in a video on Instagram Stories.

“When you feel that way, it’s so good. Be monogamous! [But] why do you care if I f**k someone else or he fuck someone else?’ she added.

Abbie also revealed that their relationship was “open all the time.”

“Why do you all assume I’m forcing him? [into an open relationship], after saying several times, “We agree with this.” We talked about this before we had sex. We talked about it like we hadn’t even kissed yet!’ she said.

‘So, darlings. I’m not forcing him to do anything. In fact, he’s the one who’s fucking someone else… because I’m too busy. But like, it’s fine. We didn’t just open today either.’

Abbie said open relationships are more common than most people realize, and polyamorous people often hide in the shadows because of social “stigma.”

“I can pretty much guarantee that if you live in a populated area and you have a lot of friends from many different walks of life, one of them is probably in an open relationship,” she said.

“But they won’t tell you because they’re ashamed of the stigma, or because you’re specifically so narrow-minded that they know you’re giving them something and question the value of their relationship.”

She insisted that Konrad is “happy” and that they love each other despite what others may believe.

“Just because you want everyone to want monogamy as much as you do, doesn’t mean someone who doesn’t want monogamy is a bad thing,” she explained.

It was revealed that the couple dated when they were seen sharing a steamy kiss with Abbie, 26, at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay last November.

At the time, Konrad was featured in Brooke Blurton’s season of The Bachelorette.

The couple became official on Instagram later that month, confirming that they were a couple.