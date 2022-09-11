Abbie Chatfield risks an Instagram ban with racy outfit

<!–

The newly single Abbie Chatfield has risked an Instagram ban by going braless in a sheer top and exposing her nipples.

The Bachelor star shared one of her raunchy looks yet on the platform on Sunday, posing in a bathroom in the sneaky outfit.

Abbie, 27, wore only the dress and a pair of black underwear during the impromptu shoot while in town.

The star wore her dark brown curls and opted for a glossy makeup look.

“Do we think this pic on the gram will last longer than Tommy Lee’s cunt?” said Abbie.

The star referred to the naked photo of rocker Tommy Lee posted in August.

It comes after she split from her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen, just six months after she announced they were in an open relationship.

Two separate sources confirmed the split with Daily Mail Australia and revealed that Konrad had told co-stars on the set of Ten’s series The Challenge that he was single.

The former Bachelorette star is said to have subsequently interacted with Bachelor aluminum Megan Marx while filming the show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

‘Oh my God! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx]’, an insider revealed.

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras were rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

“It was awkward because he was all over her when we started filming. It was like trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.’

Konrad was a contestant on Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. He started dating Abbie shortly after being sent home by Brooke.