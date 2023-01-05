Abbie Chatfield reveals what drove her to take sleeping pills while filming The Bachelor

Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she was “bullied” so much by her fellow Bachelor contestants that she took sleeping pills so she could sleep through the day and avoid them while filming the show.

The reality TV star, 27, spoke to Jacob Stanley on the latest episode of her podcast, It’s A Lot, where she explained her experience with Matt Agnew from the 2019 series.

Despite criticism from her castmates — who, according to Abbie, called her a “c**t” and “b***h” to her face — the star finished second and embarked on a highly successful media career.

Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she was “bullied” so much by her fellow Bachelor contestants that she took sleeping pills so she could sleep all day and avoided them while filming the show

“I took sleeping pills all day to sleep, it was really bad,” she explained.

“Matt protected me, he figured out what was going on, he’s very smart, I think that’s why he didn’t listen to everything they said, he was like ‘I see you guys bullying her’.”

She also explained that she is now “really good friends” with Matt, despite him riding off into the sunset with Chelsie McLeod at the end of the series.

Abbie revealed how Matt mentioned here that the girls who attacked her gave him sympathy for her.

The reality TV star, 27, spoke to Jacob Stanley on the latest episode of her podcast, It’s A Lot, where she explained her experience on the 2019 series with Matt Agnew (pictured together)

“One time one of them yelled at me “you’re ab****” when I walked past her, one of them called me right to my face, one of them said “every action has a reaction” as they were all gathered to call me, it was full’.

She also revealed that the bullying got so bad that a makeup artist had to step in on the show.

‘It was really cooked. It was really f**** up, at one point the makeup artist gathered the girls in the room and said “stop bullying her”.

Despite criticism from her castmates — who Abbie says called her a “c**t” and “b***h” to her face — the star finished second and embarked on a highly successful media career.

“It actually looked better on air, the makeup artist literally gathered them around and stood in front of me like a protective Mumma bear and said ‘you’re bullying this poor girl, leave her alone’.

“All I can say is I’m the only one still friends with Matt Agnew.”

Abbie also said she still doesn’t know what she did to upset the girls, but did say they hated her after telling Matt that fellow contestant Monique Morley called him a “dog c***t.”

“They were all really mad about it because they hate dobbing, but I’m a float, I like dobbing, I love float, then don’t do it, I don’t know you c***ts,” explained them out.

She also revealed that the bullying got so bad that a makeup artist had to step in on the show

“I’ve been with you guys for two and a half weeks and one of you is calling this guy a C word I’m gonna tell him, like babes you did it sorry about it but now I’m on Masked Singer so I guess I know what makes good TV.

“It was literally like I killed all their mothers, they just hated me so much, I just couldn’t do anything right.”

“I’m still very confused about what I did to them, I actually asked them and a girl said ‘You can call me and I’ll explain what I did'”. I was like ‘no, I want it on paper so I can put it in my stories, obviously I didn’t do anything bad.’

Abbie also said she still doesn’t know what she did to upset the girls, but did say they hated her after telling Matt that fellow contestant Monique Morley called him a “dog c***t.”

Abbie also revealed that she would call out the fellow contestants for their political views, which made her even less popular.

“I was 23, I was the youngest, I think I was the loudest, I’m kind of left-wing, I always told them they said things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, and they always called them out for things.”

“I had a run-in with the EP because someone kept saying problematic shit all the time, so that’s why they hated me too.

“I was the youngest and had the most opinions, I was like ‘y’all are f***** up, you’re conservative, why are you okay right, it’s f***** weird’.”

In her heartfelt candid style, Abbie also shared the reason why she wanted to sleep with single Matt.

‘I wanted to fuck Matt, do you know why? I didn’t have a vibrator in the house, I had to masturbate to kiss him, we couldn’t fuck, he couldn’t touch me, do you think Matt masturbated over us? Yes!

“I’m sorry we wanted to root each other, I’m so sorry all of you, for wanting to root someone.

“I just really like this guy and I wanted to stick around for him, and you guys are so mean to me all the time, just get the fuck away from you, thank God for the sitters.”