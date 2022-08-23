Abbie Chatfield reveals the truth about post-split paparazzi photos

Abbie Chatfield laughed at paparazzi photos of her looking disheveled hours after it was revealed she’d broken up from her boyfriend Konrad-Bień Stephen.

Speaking on her radio show Warm nights with Abbie Chatfield on Monday, the 27-year-old said the photographer had caught her outside her Bondi home when she received some bad news that had nothing to do with her recent breakup.

She said the reason she looked so upset was because she had just learned that she had not been nominated for an Australian Commercial Radio Award.

The 2022 ACRA finalists were announced Monday, about the same time her split from Konrad became public, and Abbie was not one of the nominees.

‘I’m sorry, I’m pretty mad about it because paparazzi pictures were taken of me’ [looking] “sloppy” when I just cried about the lack of nominations, and I felt like I wasn’t appreciated by my radio community,” she explained.

“It’s all good, guys, because you know what the most important nominations are: when you nominate to stick us in your ears,” she added.

“It doesn’t bother me… I think it’s braver to admit you’re upset than to pretend you don’t care.

‘I’m upset. I really thought I’d be praised one day… in a legitimate way.”

Abbie said the last time she felt credit for a real achievement in the media was when she won I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here!

Dressed in a bathrobe and sporting wild hair, a makeup-free Abbie was seen talking on her phone on speakerphone earlier on Monday as she walked to her local cafe.

Her eyes looked raw from crying during the emotional conversation.

Although Abbie was the one who ended her relationship with Konrad a few weeks ago, she didn’t think she knew he was telling his co-stars on the upcoming reality TV show The Challenge, which is being filmed in Argentina, that he’s recently single.

She may also have learned only that morning that Konrad, 32, was having a romance on set with fellow castmate Megan Marx, a former Bachelor contestant.

Konrad, a carpenter and influencer, is said to have contacted Megan – who is also newly single – shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film The Challenge, which will air on Channel 10 later this year.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous with Daily Mail Australia, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Monday morning, about two hours after the story became public.

She said she and Konrad were “completely fine” but would not comment on the breakup until her ex is back from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, I can also drink a cup of coffee in peace.’

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” the Masked Singer judge said Stellar magazine.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.