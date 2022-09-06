Abbie Chatfield reveals she’s feeling ‘slutty’ after Konrad Bien-Stephen split

<!–

Abbie Chatfield is single and ready to mingle.

The Masked Singer judge, 27, made a snappy confession on her podcast It is much on Tuesday, admitting she was “feeling very single and slutty.”

It comes after she confirmed on Saturday that her longstanding relationship with The Bachelorette star Konrad Bień-Stephen ended months ago.

Abbie Chatfield (pictured) has admitted she feels ‘very single and slutty’ after splitting up from boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen

Abbie didn’t hold back when she revealed her plans to seize the moment.

“I’m horny, the world is coming to an end, just let me have fun,” she said.

The ex-Bachelor star then got particularly risqué by joking about how her arm grew tired from excessive masturbation.

The ex-Bachelor star got particularly bold on her podcast It’s A Lot by joking about how her arm grew tired from excessive masturbation

When her producer said ‘you can enjoy’ [masturbation] without c**ing,” Abbie replied, “You can enjoy a potato without butter, but it’s a little dry.”

Abbie revealed on Saturday that she had separated from Konrad and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status.

She admitted she felt “concerned” about releasing a statement after weeks of speculation, saying she will likely never share her relationship publicly again.

Abbie confirmed on Saturday that she was divorced from Konrad (right) and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status

“This is really going to come out of the blue and very strange timing,” she began.

“I think I wanted to confirm that, yes, Konrad and I broke up. We’ve been apart for a few months now.’

‘No one has done anything bad or terrible; there’s no drama to it,” she added.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

