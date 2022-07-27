Abbie Chatfield reveals how much influencers really earn

Abbie Chatfield has revealed the surprising truth about how much your favorite influencers really earn.

The former Bachelor star revealed on Wednesday that influencers with a large following don’t necessarily bring in the big bucks.

‘Influencer prices usually change’ [depending] by impressions or profile, not just by followers,” the 27-year-old explained during an Instagram Q&A.

“It really varies from person to person, and it’s kind of what the influencer wants to charge, not what you offer them, and also tuning,” she continued.

‘Like, for example, if you have [fitness influencer] Steph Claire Smith promoting your sportswear brand, that would be much better than someone with even double her following being a… I don’t know… a comedian, right?”

Abbie, who has 410,000 followers on Instagram, also gave the example of her own recent campaign with Canesten, an anti-fungal cream used to treat thrush.

She explained that an influencer with a niche audience — a fitness influencer, for example — can be more valuable to a brand than someone with a larger audience with a general interest.

Abbie said it was her eagerness to… discuss vaginal health with her followers who made her the perfect influencer to promote Canesten.

“There aren’t many people with the following that I have in Australia, who are also in the mainstream media and want to talk about thrush over and over, you know?” she explained.

‘And I also have to do media interviews all the time. So I have to feel comfortable talking about thrush to TV Week or whatever to get that brand deal. So I was pretty much the only one who really aligned all those Venn diagrams.’

Abbie is one of Australia’s most in-demand influencers and media personalities.

She hosts a popular radio show and podcast, has endless lucrative offers on Instagram and will soon make her debut as a judge on The Masked Singer.

Her recent campaign with sex toy brand Vush was so profitable that last year she used her earnings to buy a $1.45 million house in Byron Bay.

‘I bought a house! All alone!’ she wrote on Instagram at the time, before jokingly adding, “Apparently it pays to be a talentless, lazy, ugly, unfunny, vaxxed villain with no job or personality!”

Abbie rose to fame as the “villain” on Matt Agnew’s 2019 season of The Bachelor.

She then appeared in Bachelor In Paradise, before joining the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!