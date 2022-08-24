Abbie Chatfield refuses to confirm or deny her split from Konrad Bien-Stephen

<!–

Abbie Chatfield has declined to comment on rumors of her split from boyfriend Konrad Bien-Stephen.

“I’m a natural communicator…but sometimes I have negative consequences where people expect me to tell them everything in my personal life, and they also expect my life to be all they see online,” Abbie, 27, said. The Daily Telegraph.

“But I can’t deny that it’s very annoying. It makes me feel like I’m constantly being watched and that’s not fun, but I like my job enough to process it.’

Although Abbie was the one who decided to end the relationship a few weeks ago, she didn’t think her ex was telling his co-stars on the upcoming reality TV show The Challenge, which is being filmed in Argentina, that he was recently single. .

She may also have not known until that morning that Konrad, 32, had romanced on-set with fellow castmate Megan Marx, a former Bachelor contestant.

Konrad, a carpenter and influencer, is said to have contacted Megan – who is also newly single – shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film The Challenge, which will air on Channel 10 later this year.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous with Daily Mail Australia, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Monday morning, about two hours after the story came out.

She said she and Konrad were “completely fine” but would not comment on the breakup until her ex is back from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, then I can also have a cup of coffee in peace.’

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” allowed him to sleep with other women.

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

“It was awkward because he was all over her when we started filming. It was like trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.’

Konrad was a contestant on Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. He started dating Abbie shortly after being sent home by Brooke.