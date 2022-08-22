Abbie Chatfield prepares to ‘take over 2Day FM breakfast slot’

<!–

Rumor has it that Abbie Chatfield is going up against entertainment titans Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, the king and queen of breakfast radio.

The former Bachelor star, 27, could take over a breakfast slot in 2024 on 2Day FM’s radio station, the Herald Sun report.

An Insider told the publication, “They will definitely make a play for Abbie in 2024.”

Abbie Chatfield (pictured) is about to take on The Kyle and Jackie O Show amid rumors she will ‘take over a 2Day FM breakfast slot in 2024’

“They were in talks for next year, but haven’t found the perfect on-air partner yet.”

The source added: ‘She could certainly be the wildcard they desperately need, after a decade of dismal ratings on 2Day FM. Abbie Chatfield is the best card they can play.’

Abbie broke into the entertainment industry with her podcast, It’s a Lot, which she launched shortly after appearing on The Bachelor.

The podcast was eventually picked up by Listnr, owned by Southern Cross Austereo, which then led to her own separate radio show.

Abbie now hosts Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on the Hit Network.

Meanwhile, KIIS 106.5’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show is Sydney’s hottest FM breakfast show, according to the first radio poll of the year.

Hosted by unstoppable veterans Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, the program held the No. 1 spot in March with a market share of 10.6 percent.

This was just a small drop from the latest 2021 poll, in which the popular duo led the pack with a 10.8 percent share.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show was also the #1 radio catch-up podcast.