Abbie Chatfield posts a ‘thirst trap’ showing off incredible figure in saucy outfit and defends it 

Abbie Chatfield looked outrageous in a gorgeous green number on Saturday when she posted a ‘thirst trap’.

The radio star, 27, felt herself dressed in a mint green crop top with various cutouts, along with a matching maxi skirt with a peek-a-boo hip.

She posted a video of the outfit, paired with a pearl necklace and earrings, on her Instagram with the caption: “Thirst trap ft @thewallymammoth.”

With her brown cocker spaniel Wally on the bed in the background, the bachelorette pulled her curly hair into a tousled bun as she stepped in front of the camera.

At one point, she turned to show the audience her derriere with a sultry look as she dragged her finger across her bare hip.

Sadly, The Masked Singer panelist was forced to defend her seductive video when a follower commented, “What’s the point?”

Without missing a beat, Abbie clapped back, “To get people I want to fuck to message me that I look good.”

It comes after she split from her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen, just six months after she announced they were in an open relationship.

Two separate sources confirmed the split with Daily Mail Australia, revealing that Konrad had told his co-stars on the set of Channel 10’s upcoming reality TV series The Challenge that he was newly single.

The former Bachelorette star, 32, then reportedly interacted with Bachelor alumnus Megan Marx while filming the show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

‘Oh my God! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx]’, an insider revealed. “Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras were rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he met Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

“It was awkward because he was all over her when we started filming. It was like trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.’

Konrad was a contestant on Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. He started dating Abbie shortly after being sent home by Brooke.