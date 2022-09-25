Abbie Chatfield looks pensive as she is spotted walking her dog in Sydney

Former Bachelor star turned radio host, Abbie Chatfield, has recently returned from vacation in Fiji.

And on Saturday, the 27-year-old looked pensive when she was seen going for a walk with her rescue dog.

Abbie dressed for comfort, wearing a black jersey and striped green cycling shorts.

Abbie Chatfield, 27, (pictured) looked pensive as she walked her dog in Sydney on Saturday after admitting she posted racy photos to ‘get attention’

The newly-single star showed off her natural complexion and threw her highlighted brown locks into a messy bun.

Abbie spent the past week in Fiji in luxury, documenting the journey by sharing an endless stream of raunchy bikini photos on Instagram.

“If you think this post is to get your attention, it probably is,” she captioned with a provocative wink.

It came after Abbie admitted to uploading more racy photos and videos to Instagram in hopes of attracting potential lovers following her recent breakup.

Abbie split from her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen several months ago, but they didn’t announce their break until he returned from Argentina, where he was filming a new reality show.

During that trip, he made contact with former Bachelor contestant Megan Marx.

The ex-couple had an open relationship for the entire time they were dating, but she has clarified that this arrangement was not the reason for their split.

Abbie recently admitted that she is deliberately uploading more and more spicy photos and videos to Instagram in the hopes of attracting interested people.

She bragged on Thursday about her recent “thirst fall” on her radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield.

Explaining what she recently shared online, the TV and radio host said, “I’m clearly single.”

“I wouldn’t say I have a roster, but that’s why I’ve been uploading some pretty spicy stuff lately,” she added.

