Abbie Chatfield looks frazzled as she steps out in Bondi before confirming split from Konrad

Abbie Chatfield confirmed her split from Konrad Bień-Stephen on Saturday night after weeks of swirling speculation.

And just hours before she broke the news, the TV and radio host, 27, looked exhausted as she stepped outside in Sydney.

Abbie wore a sweater with the word “emotional” on the front while she ran some errands in Bondi.

She completed her look with black pants and comfy red flip flops as she looked down at her phone.

The outing came just hours before Abbie confirmed she broke up with Konrad months ago after weeks of swirling speculation.

The TV and radio host took to Instagram to reveal that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status.

Abbie admitted she was “concerned” about releasing a statement and said she probably won’t share her relationship publicly anymore.

“This really comes out of the blue and very odd timing,” Abbie began.

“I think I wanted to confirm that, yes, Konrad and I broke up. We’ve been separated for a few months now.

“No one has done anything bad or terrible, there is no drama in it,” she continued.

“It wasn’t because we were in an open relationship. Nothing bad happened.’

“I wasn’t deceiving by not telling people, there was a reason it was postponed to tell you all,” she said of her silence thus far.

Abbie, who denied rumors that their breakup was “messy,” added: “I really don’t owe any of you an explanation.

“I just want to nip it in the bud… We’re broken up, it’s no secret, it’s nothing bad, it’s nothing dramatic, it’s just what it is,” she repeated.

“I will probably never share my relationship publicly again to be honest with you because this whole situation and the way the media has f**king about it… like it’s a game, like my relationship is a game.. It’s kinda f**king ked,’ added a frustrated Abbie.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx had struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires earlier last month.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].’

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”