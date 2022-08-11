Abbie Chatfield lashes out at Justin Timberlake and his hit song I’m Lovin’ It

<!–

Abbie Chatfield has hit Justin Timberlake’s world famous hit I’m Lovin’ It.

The 27-year-old brutally knocked down the American singer’s 2003 release during her Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield LiSTNR podcast.

She dismissed the song as just a “McDonald’s jingle” after a producer used it to introduce a segment on her Wednesday night show.

Initially, The Masked Singer’s jury told co-host Rohan Edwards that she didn’t recognize the best-selling tune.

“I’m sorry, what was that?” she asked during the segment.

Rohan then joined in mocking the song, which was once used as a jingle in ads for fast food giant McDonald’s.

After her producer confirmed that the song was by Timberlake, Abbie apologized to the singer – only to take another look at him seconds later.

Abby was referring to the messy breakup between Justin and pop star Britney Spears after they dated for three years.

“Actually, I’m not going to apologize to Justin Timberlake,” the TV star said.

“But that’s a whole different conversation.”

Justin reportedly accepted US$6 million (AU$8.6 million in 2022) to record the song, which was a top twenty hit across Europe, including the Netherlands and Greece.

Meanwhile, Abbie has been on the wave of success since he starred in The Bachelor in 2019.

Last week she spoke about her career and her new role in The Masked Singer Australia to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The outspoken beauty explained how excited she was to win the jury role on the hit show The Masked Singer and says she can’t believe she’s following in the footsteps of ex-panellist Jackie O.