Abbie Chatfield insists she ‘doesn’t like fame’ as she lashes out at satirical article

Abbie Chatfield has shared her anger after a satirical article joked that she was hoping for a DUI for media attention.

The comedic story, posted by the Instagram account Double Bay Today on Monday, is titled ‘Abbie Chatfield tries to get caught drink-driving after seeing how much media attention Kate Ritchie has gotten’.

“She is trying to match the saturation of media attention that her radio rival Kate Richie, who was arrested this week for drink-driving, joked,” the satirical article joked.

Nova personality Ritchie was arrested Monday by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for diving under the influence.

Ritchie tested positive by the side of the road and was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis yielding a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

She was allegedly fined $600 on the spot and banned from driving for three months.

In a now-expired Instagram Stories post, Abbie, 27, shared a screenshot of the article and insisted it was hurtful.

“I can laugh at myself, but I regularly have fucking glitches with the coverage I get,” she said.

“I’m not here, paying paparazzi like most people do, trying to get articles, telling stories,” Abbie continued.

“I refuse most interviews unless it’s a friend, or a publication that I enjoy working with or have a contract with.

“I know it’s a lame joke, but shouldn’t satire be based on truth?”

She continued: ‘I don’t like fame. I love my job. In order to do my job, I have to keep busy with public affairs.

‘It’s not funny. I don’t ask for media attention, I actually have regular disturbances about it, I’m in therapy for it. I don’t like to be famous.

“I regularly hear people talking about how to fuck someone at Ten or whether I should give articles to the media to get more attention.

“People who are very jealous of me, people I’ve heard shamelessly say, ‘I should have gotten that job. How did she get it?’

“It’s time to let go of all that and realize that I’m getting a job for a variety of reasons, including my followers that I’ve created.”

She concluded: ‘Besides that I’m talented, but also smart, and besides that I’m not liked by the people I work with’.

Abbie is currently a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, as well as hosting Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on the Hit Network.