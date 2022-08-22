Abbie Chatfield goes on a huge rant about a VERY revealing $1,245 dress

<!–

She has never been shy about wearing revealing outfits.

But even Abbie Chatfield is not happy with a very revealing sparkly mini dress for sale at the popular online clothing store Revolve.

The Masked Singer star raved about a green dress from American label Poster Girl, which retails for a whopping AU$1,245.99 and features two large slits on each side, held together only by black ties.

“If it’s that mini, I even have a conservative bone in my body,” Abbie said.

“I’m nervous about my whole p***y show.”

She went on to say that the fan suggested that if she bought the dress, she should wear a rip-off G-string underneath.

Her tirade comes from the news of her divorce from boyfriend, Konrad Bień-Stephen.

Daily Mail Australia broke the news that Konrad told co-stars on The Challenge that he is recently single.

According to sources, he is also in touch with Megan Marx on the show.

‘Oh my God! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx]’, an insider revealed.

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras were rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

“It was awkward because he was all over her when we started filming. It was like trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.’

Konrad was a contestant on Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. He started dating Abbie shortly after being sent home by Brooke.

Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Monday morning, about two hours after Daily Mail Australia revealed the story.

She said she and Konrad were “completely fine” but would not comment on the breakup until her ex is back from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, I can also drink a cup of coffee in peace.’