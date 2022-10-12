Abbie Chatfield gets chided on air by her co-host Rohan Edwards for banned word

Rohan Edwards, Abbie Chatfield’s co-host, has reprimanded her on the broadcast for using world slay too much on the show.

During a segment that has since been removed from the Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield Instagram on Wednesday, Rohan told her she used the word too much.

“You say too many kills. You can never kill too much, but you say it too much,’ Rohan told Abbie.

The conversation kinda stops and suddenly you hear, slay [from you]Rohan continued with his opponent.

Abbie defended her use of the buzz term, saying that Rohan simply didn’t understand the use of the slogan.

“Because things are dead,” Abbie said defiantly. ‘You do not understand. When you’re straight, you don’t really understand,” she added.

‘This is what it’s about. If you are a public figure, you must have a slogan. If you have a slogan, people understand you better.’

“Mine is dead now,” she explained.

Abbie went on to say that people “associate me with killing,” which helps with the public’s general understanding of her.

It comes after Abbie collapsed due to her struggle with ADHD.

The reality star opened up on an episode of her podcast this week about the difficulties she has faced since being diagnosed with the disorder.

Abbie recalled an incident where she missed her flight because her ADHD caused her to be distracted.

“I’m tired of my ADHD f***ing with my life,” she said.

“Yeah, just not like, good at nothing and unable to organize my life as a really functioning adult,” she continued.

She burst into tears and sobbed, “I felt like fucking me… like an incompetent, just, uh, stupid girl.”

Abbie explained that she recently burst into tears at the airport after realizing she had to pay more than $2,000 for flights after forgetting to check her boarding pass.