Abbie Chatfield finally CONFIRMS she split with Konrad Bien-Stephen months ago

Abbie Chatfield has confirmed that she broke up with Konrad Bień-Stephen months ago after weeks of swirling speculation.

The TV and radio host, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday night to reveal that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status.

Abbie admitted she was “concerned” about releasing a statement and said she probably won’t share her relationship publicly anymore.

Abbie Chatfield, 27, (right) has confirmed she split ‘months ago’ with Konrad Bień-Stephen, 32, (left) on Saturday night after weeks of swirling speculation

“This really comes out of the blue and very odd timing,” Abbie began.

“I think I wanted to confirm that, yes, Konrad and I broke up. We’ve been separated for a few months now.

“No one has done anything bad or terrible, there is no drama in it,” she continued.

“It wasn’t because we were in an open relationship. Nothing bad happened.

“I wasn’t deceiving by not telling people, there was a reason it was postponed to tell you all,” she said of her silence thus far.

Abbie denied rumors that their breakup was ‘messy’, adding: ‘I really don’t owe any of you an explanation.

“I just want to nip it in the bud… We’re broken up, it’s no secret, it’s nothing bad, it’s nothing dramatic, it’s just what it is,” she repeated.

“I will probably never share my relationship publicly again to be honest with you because this whole situation and the way the media has f**king about it… like it’s a game, like my relationship is a game.. It’s kinda f**king ked,’ added a frustrated Abbie.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx had struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires earlier last month.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous last month, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Abbie denied the couple split up in an Instagram post last month, about two hours after the story broke.

The radio host said she and Konrad, 32, were “completely fine” but would not comment on the split until her ex returns from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, then I can also have a cup of coffee in peace.’

Daily Mail Australia also revealed that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx (right) struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires while filming The Challenge

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” the Masked Singer judge told me Stellar magazine.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.