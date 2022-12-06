Abbie Chatfield explains why her life has been so ‘off the grid’ and returns with some racy topless selfies

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Abbie Chatfield has been scarce on social media in recent days and she plans to spend even more time away from the spotlight.

The radio star told her fans she was going offline to relax and unwind for a week at Lizard Island National Park in Queensland, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Posing partially nude while wading in a lake, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Out of office, off grid, holislay etc etc see you in a week’.

Abbie Chatfield (pictured) has been scarce on social media in recent days and she plans to spend even more time away from the spotlight

In the attached photos, Abbie went topless as she waded into the water, using her hands to protect her modesty.

The podcaster posted to Instagram Stories this week to stop claims she’s feuding with fellow Bachelor star Megan Marx, who recently claimed that ADHD is a new “influencer” trend.

“Can the media stop calling Megan Marx’s shouting about her ability and her weird comments about ADHD a ‘feud’?” she said.

The radio star told her fans she was going offline to relax and unwind for a week at Lizard Island National Park in Queensland, in an Instagram post on Tuesday

“It’s not a feud. I called someone… I don’t have a personal problem with her, I have a problem with what she said that makes me think things about her character.”

Abbie, who has ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder), slammed Megan Monday night for saying the disorder is just a new “influencer” trend and stars are taking drugs to treat it, just to lose weight.

“Hey queen. Thank you so much for this unfounded and invalid opinion,” she began in her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you so much for deciding that you think people are trying to get off ADHD medication to lose weight. It’s the new weight loss influencer drug, do you think?’

Posing partially nude while wading in a lake, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Out of office, off grid, holislay etc etc see you in a week’

“Do you know how f**king hard it is to get ADHD medication or to be diagnosed? Do you know how hard it is?’ she asked.

The former Bachelor star continued by saying that Marx “added stigma” as women in particular are “underdiagnosed.”

On Monday, Marx addressed an Instagram Q+A question asking if she thought ADHD was an “influencer fad.”

“I really think the diagnosis of ADHD — there’s a possibility that it could be a bit of a trend,” she said.

The podcaster posted to Instagram Stories this week to stop claims she’s feuding with fellow Bachelor star Megan Marx, who recently claimed that ADHD is a new influencer trend

“There are a few things that interest me…I also wonder about all those influencers who are diagnosed and medicated for ADHD, who have suddenly lost a lot of weight.”

Marx went on to claim that ADHD medication is “actually meth” and causes you to “lose your appetite.”

‘[Influencers] are very happy to talk about medication, like to talk about ADHD. But they don’t want to talk about the fact that they lost weight – because of their medication and I think that’s also problematic,” she added.

ADHD is a neurological disorder that affects one in 20 people and results in poor impulse control and focus, according to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.