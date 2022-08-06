Abbie Chatfield doesn’t look like this anymore! Bachelor star unveils her new look

Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield has gone from blonde to brunette.

The 27-year-old showed off her new look on Instagram on Friday after getting her hair done.

Abbie said she went to an “enhanced version of her natural color” because her hair “barely held for a few months” due to blonde hair and heat styling.

Abbie Chatfield showed off her hair transformation on Friday, going from a blonde to a brunette (pictured earlier)

‘Surprise!!!!! My hair barely holds it for a few months due to the daily heat styling and much more regular bleaching, so @danewakefieldhair at @tomhairstudios brought me back to (an enhanced version of) my natural color. We love!’ Abbie captioned a post showing her new locks.

She also shared a video showing her hair transformation, captioned, “Brunette Bby!”

‘Astonishing! Your eyes pop out,” influencer Steph Claire Smith wrote below.

Alli Simpson added: ‘Welcome to the dark side, my girl!’

The 27-year-old showed off her new look on Instagram on Friday after getting her hair done

Abbie said she went to an “enhanced version of her natural color” as her hair “barely held for a few months” due to being blonde and heat styling

In recent promos for The Masked Singer Australia, where she is a judge and panelist, Abbie has had bright blonde hair.

Abbie shares judging duties in the new fourth season of The Masked Singer with radio host Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes.

The new season of The Masked Singer will premiere on Channel 10 on Sunday, August 7.

In recent promos for The Masked Singer Australia, where she is a judge and panelist, Abbie has sported bright blonde hair.

Another feather in Abbie’s cap was announced this week.

The influencer has been confirmed to host the national RnB Fridayz Live tour in November.

The tour will feature superstars including Ashanti, Macklemore and Shaggy.