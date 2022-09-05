Abbie Chatfield discovers ‘creepy’ Facetime feature that subtly changes how you look

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Abbie Chatfield is horrified after coming across a bizarre filter that changes how you look while using FaceTime.

The Bachelor star, 27, shared her discovery on Tuesday morning, uploading a video to Instagram Stories showing how her eyes seem to change shape when using Apple iPhone’s video chat program.

“Guys, I think I’ve discovered something really weird, and I don’t know if this is something ‘familiar’… [but] I just tried to FaceTime someone and I think FacetTime puts a damn beauty filter on your face,” she said.

Bachelor Abbie Chatfield, 27, (pictured) was left horrified on Tuesday after coming across a bizarre filter that changes how you look while using FaceTime

Abbie then demonstrated by uploading a selfie taken before and after enabling FaceTime.

She also shared a video of herself turning her face and staring into the camera while using FaceTime.

‘Face Time???? Why are my eyes so round in the middle???’ she added.

“Guys, I think I’ve discovered something really weird, and I don’t know if this is something ‘familiar’… [but] I just tried to FaceTime someone and I think FacetTime puts a damn beauty filter on your face,” she said.

Abbie then demonstrated by uploading a selfie taken before and after enabling FaceTime. In the normal selfie (left), Abbie’s face appears raw, while the FaceTime selfie (right) appears to blur her face and change the shape of her eyes

The Masked Singer star even asked her fans to weigh in, adding a poll to her post asking whether or not FaceTime added a subtle beauty filter to her video.

It turns out that Abbie’s suspicion was partially correct.

FaceTime doesn’t necessarily use a “beauty filter,” but it does have an optional “eye contact” feature that subtly changes how your face appears on camera.

Abbie soon discovered she was right when a fan told her that FaceTime’s new ‘eye contact’ feature digitally alters your image to maintain eye contact – even if you’re looking elsewhere

The feature digitally changes your image to maintain eye contact – even when you’re looking for something else.

The purpose of the ‘eye contact’ feature was to improve on-camera politeness, but has since been labeled ‘creepy’ and ‘violating’.

Launched a few years ago, this feature is also enabled automatically, meaning many people may be using it without realizing it.

To turn it off, open Settings and select FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Then enable Eye Contact to disable.