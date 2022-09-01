Abbie Chatfield debuts cryptic new tattoo on her foot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Abbie Chatfield has introduced a new tattoo.

The radio star, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the new ink on her foot, which reads “TF4DC.”

Abbie told fans to listen to her podcast Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield to learn the meaning behind the tattoo.

Abbie Chatfield (pictured) debuted Thursday night with a cryptic new tattoo on her foot

The star appeared happy with the new tattoo as she smiled at the camera along with co-host Rohan Edwards.

“Just a little #FreshInk for Father’s Day,” Abbie began.

What does ‘TF4DC’ stand for? You’ll have to make sure to listen to our catch-up podcast when it comes out tonight to find out.”

What does ‘TF4DC’ stand for? You’ll have to make sure to listen to our catch-up podcast of our show when it comes out tonight to find out,” Abbie wrote

It comes amid rumors that Abbie has split from Konrad Bień-Stephen.

Konrad and Abbie’s relationship lasted more than weeks before he flew to Argentina to film the movie show The Challenge, a source has told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Konrad told everyone on set that Abbie stopped answering his calls and texts weeks before he flew abroad,” they told the Daily Mail Australia.

It comes amid rumors that Abbie has split from Konrad Bień-Stephen. Both pictured

“He doesn’t know where he stands with Abbie. She told him she wants to focus on her career and doesn’t have time to spend with him,” the source said.

“She kind of gave him a friend zone before filming.”

It comes after Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx had struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires last month.

Daily Mail Australia revealed that Konrad, 32, and his co-star Megan Marx (right) struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires last month

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post last week, about two hours after the story came out, but declined to comment.