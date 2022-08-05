Abbie Chatfield confirmed as host of national RnB Live tour in November featuring music superstars

In addition to being a television host, radio host and influencer, Abbie Chatfield can now add a concert host to her resume.

The Bachelor star is locked up for the national RnB Fridayz Live tour in November.

She will use her signature humor and enthusiasm in hosting the popular music concert, which will play across Australia.

The podcaster will co-host with American rapper Fatman Scoop to keep audiences engaged between songs.

It will be an extravagant stadium and arena show with a large number of RnB and pop singers from the 90s to the present.

Thrift Shop hitmaker Macklemore, who performed at the 2017 NRL Grand Final in Sydney, will headline the event and will perform alongside a bevy of other stars.

The huge line-up includes international superstars such as Ashanti, Shaggy and TLC and the very own Australian DJ Havana Brown.

First launched in 2016, the energetic show will show the hit makers the songs that put them on the map.

Frontier Touring chief executive Matt Gudinski said the show had been modernized from previous years to ensure it had a strong mix of contemporary and older music.

He told the Herald Sun: ‘Everyone likes a bit of nostalgia, but we thought Macklemore was a great artist to headline. He has been instrumental in reforming pop music for the past decade.’

Fridayz Live will perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane in November.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 12, with pre-sales ticket details available through the Frontier and HIT Network website.