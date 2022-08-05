Abbie Chatfield brags about her career success after landing Masked Singer gig

She’s been on the wave of success since she starred in The Bachelor in 2019 and her resume just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

And on Friday, Abbie Chatfield spoke about her career and her new role in The Masked Singer Australia at Yahoo lifestyle.

The 27-year-old explained how happy she was to get the juror performance on the hit show and says she can’t believe she’s following in the footsteps of ex-panellist Jackie O.

“I remembered how excited I was to even be interviewed about Kyle and Jackie O three years ago,” Abbie said.

She added: “Now I have my own radio show and have played the part of Jackie O in The Masked Singer.”

Abbie shares judging duties in the new fourth season of The Masked Singer with radio host Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes.

The new season of The Masked Singer will premiere on Channel 10 on Sunday, August 7.

Jackie O Henderson was a judge on the first three seasons of The Masked Singer Australia and sent Abbie a ‘beautiful’ congratulatory message.

Abbie went on to say she has had the “support” of previous judges, adding, “I’m so lucky to have this job.”

Another feather in Abbie’s cap was announced this week.

The influencer has been confirmed to host the national RnB Fridayz Live tour in November.

The tour will feature superstars including Ashanti, Macklemore and Shaggy.