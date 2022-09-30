Abbie Chatfield and Rohan Edwards get candid with hilarious conversation on hiding farts

She is known for her candid opinions and advice.

And Abbie Chatfield held nothing back during a hilarious conversation with radio co-host Rohan Edwards on a Hot Nights podcast.

The pair talked about awkward encounters, in public or at someone’s home, when you have to fart but try to hide it.

Abbie, 27, gave a list of tried and true tricks, she said: ‘My nightmare is when I go to stay at someone’s house, when you pee and you’ve been holding back your farts the whole time.

“And then you have to somehow get the fart out.”

She then explained the options available in that situation.

“Option one is to let the water run, or watch TikTok on full blast so it obscures the farting sound, or try not to fart.”

Rohan The points out that the problem with sitting on the workbench and farting is ‘that thing is like a megaphone’ followed by a roaring sound.

Abbie’s absolute tip was to wear a thong, she said, ‘If you wear a thong and pull it tight, there is no sound because it cuts the air.’

She went on to say it’s a “physics thing,” to which the couple laugh hysterically.

Rohan started the chat with his recent embarrassing supermarket experience, explaining that he had noise canceling headphones on with loud music so he was oblivious to his surroundings.

He had to fart, so “let one out” and then an elderly lady suddenly taps him on the shoulder to ask for help getting something off a high shelf.

At the end of the interaction, Rohan thought he could get away with it and no one heard when the lady just said ‘I heard that’.

Abbie and Rohan burst out laughing, and Abbie pointed out that she might be “in the straight line of the wind.”