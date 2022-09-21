Abbie Chatfield, 27, reveals she hated how Botox made her look

WhatsNew2Day
Abbie Chatfield, 27, Reveals She Will NEVER Get Botox Again After An Unfortunate Side Effect

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:17, 21 Sep 2022 | Updated: 06:19, 21 Sep 2022

Abbie Chatfield has revealed that she once tried Botox but didn’t like it.

She talked about her experience with the cosmetic procedure on her Hit Network radio show Warm nights with Abbie Chatfield on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old said she couldn’t stand Botox freezing her features and making her face noticeably less expressive.

“I’ve had Botox and I hated it!” she said.

‘Mine [cosmetic] doctor was great, but I just felt… because I’m so expressive, I just didn’t like it.’

Abbie previously told the No filter podcast she didn’t like how Botox prevented her from making facial expressions during sex.

She told host Mia Freedman that the injections took away the lines that would naturally appear “when I smile, when I cry, when I c**.”

Abbie had been doing Botox around the time she started hosting a Love Island Australia after-show for Channel Nine.

She said her inability to raise her eyebrows while interviewing guests was not ideal.

She had also just started dating Bachelorette star Konrad Bień-Stephen, from whom she has since broken up, and was beginning to feel self-conscious about her frozen face.

‘I would cry in the mirror. It didn’t look bad; it just didn’t look like me,” Abbie said.

“I looked like I was bored all the time. I don’t think I’ll get it again,” she added.

