Abbi Jacobson reveals that she is engaged to her partner of two years Jodi Balfour in Los Angeles

Abbi Jacobson has been engaged to her partner, Jodi Balfour for almost two years.

The news about the 38-year-old actress was confirmed by Entertainment tonightwho noted that the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of A League Of Their Own, which took place Thursday night.

The Broad City star and Bomb Girls cast member have been dating since 2020.

Balfour, 35, notably shared a few photos of herself and Jacobson spending time at the event on her Instagram story.

The voice actress of The Mitchells vs. the Machines wore a flowing dress with red sleeves during the event.

In particular, she wore what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand while spending time with her fiancé.

The For All Mankind actress chose a light pink dress and wore a white and a red shoe.

Jacobson and Balfour initially revealed that they were dating in a couple of posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts last October.

The two were visibly affectionate with each other in both photos.

The former wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read: ‘A year with this incredible human being. I don’t know how I was so lucky.’

The latter wrote a statement herself, describing her relationship as “365 days of the best surprise of my life.”

Jacobson and Balfour occasionally shared snaps over the course of their pre-engagement romance.

Jacobson previously opened up about her dating life during an interview with Vanity Fairwhere she discussed her ideal partner.

‘I’m going a bit both ways; I date men and women. They have to be funny, do something they love,” she said.

Hearing that participating in the interview would likely mean being approached by potential partners, the actress stated that “the world is my oyster.”