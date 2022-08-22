Abbey Lee cuts a glamorous figure with co-star Ralph Fiennes at The Forgiven London photocall

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Abbey Lee cut a glamorous figure as she attended a photo call for The Forgiven in London with her co-star Ralph Fiennes on Monday.

The Australian model, 35, looked effortlessly chic in a black polka dot top and flared trousers as she posed at The Soho Hotel for the event.

She completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of black boots and adorned with large gold earrings and a cross pendant.

Stunning: Abbey Lee cut a glamorous figure as she attended a photocall for The Forgiven in London with her co-star Ralph Fiennes on Monday

Abbey, who plays Cody in the new drama film, enhanced her bold features with a makeup palette featuring smokey eyes and a hint of brown lipstick.

She styled her golden locks in glamorous waves while posing at The Forgiven photocall.

Abbey was accompanied by her opponent Ralph, who cut a smart figure in dark blue jeans and a white shirt, which he wore under a blue blazer.

He completed his look with black sneakers and seemed to be in a good mood as he smiled for photos.

Stylish: The Australian model, 35, looked effortlessly chic in a black polka dot top and flared trousers as she posed at The Soho Hotel for the event

The Forgiven, which also stars Matt Smith and Jessica Chastain, tells the story of a weekend in Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains.

A genteel European couple, played by Ralph and Jessica, accidentally kill a boy on vacation, but see the situation as an inconvenience rather than a tragedy.

Abbey hasn’t been in the Hollywood spotlight in recent years, but occasionally pops up for modeling and acting roles.

She is best known for playing The Day in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road alongside Megan Gale, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Brave: Abbey was joined by her co-star Ralph, who cut a slim figure in dark blue jeans and a white shirt, which he wore under a blue blazer

Cheers: He completed his look with black sneakers and appeared to be in jovial shape as he smiled for photos

Her most recent role for The Forgiven was in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old (2021).

In an interview with Stellar magazine in 2018, the former Victoria’s Secret star was asked about the treatment of models after she passed out on Alexander McQueen’s catwalk in 2008 from extreme exhaustion and an incredibly tight corset.

‘I didn’t stand up for myself enough, when I should have. It’s a very tough industry and there isn’t much protection for young models,” she said at the time.

“So if you don’t know how to protect yourself, you could end up in situations where it would be nice to have someone behind you.

John Michael McDonagh, who directed and wrote The Forgiven, was also featured at the photocall

“Sometimes when you’re on an elite level it can be scary to say no or speak out.”

The model-turned-actress said she had always been someone who pushed herself to the limit.

Abbey Lee, who started her modeling career at the age of 15, also shed light on why she decided to drop her last name, Kershaw, professionally.

‘The funny thing is that it’s not just the last few years. When I started modeling when I was 15, I liked the look and sound of Abbey Lee. So I’ve never had Kershaw printed on any of my model cards,” she said.