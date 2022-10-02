Abbey Gelmi and AFL star Kane Lambert announce they are expecting their first child

<!–

Abbey Gelmi and Kane Lambert are expecting their first child together.

The sports host of 7News, 32, revealed the news in an interview with the Herald Sun on Sunday.

“Although it has been such a special time, I have been quite unwell,” Gelmi told the publication.

“I could not have felt more supported by my working family at Seven and I am so grateful for the grace they have given me, especially during the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s been a very busy couple of months for us and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”

In May, Gelmi revealed that she was in the process of building her dream home from scratch and shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m enjoying this way too much,” she wrote in a caption, alongside a gallery of photos.

Abbey first sparked rumors that she was dating the recently retired Richmond star, 30, in May last year.

The pair reportedly attended Sam Mac’s book launch together in Melbourne at the time and were allegedly introduced by Love Island’s Tayla Damir, who is in a relationship with his Richmond teammate, Nathan Broad.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the couple started dating after Abbey made the move from Melbourne to Sydney.

Their relationship comes after the breakdown of her marriage to Sky Racing presenter Ben Way.

Abbey and Ben married in late 2019 after three years together and split in 2020.

Ben posed the question in North Bondi and Abbey shared photos of the proposal at the time, saying, “A thousand times yes.”