Abbey Clancy shows off her trim pins and incredible figure in lingerie in edgy new fashion campaign

Abbey Clancy showed off every inch of her model body as she posed for a spicy new fashion campaign for Barbour International and Tessuti Woman.

The 36-year-old showed off her slim and toned figure as she stripped down to lingerie and boots for the photo shoot she shared with her followers on Instagram.

In one image, Abbey was wearing a green high-waisted slip and a matching crop top with a khaki jacket on it.

Legs eleven! Abbey Clancy showed every inch of her model’s body as she posed for a sassy new fashion campaign for Barbour International and Tessuti Woman

She put a leggy display in the outfit and wore a pair of tall black boots to complete the look.

The blonde hisses with her long locks and over her shoulders and shows off a golden tan.

In another image, Abbey was dressed in a nude lingerie set with a beige jacket from the iconic Barbour brand.

Blonde bombshell! The model showed off her slim and toned figure as she stripped down to lingerie and boots for the photoshoot she shared with her followers on Instagram

Another racy look: in another image, Abbey wore a nude lingerie set with a beige jacket from the iconic brand Barbour

Glamour: she was up for the shoot with her hair out and around her face and a glossy, heavily contoured lip

You could also see them posing in a darker coat and staring at the camera lens.

The 2013 Strictly Come Dancing champion rose to fame on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006, where she came in second.

Abbey is married to former footballer Peter Crouch, 41, and the couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Work on it: You could also see them posing in a darker coat and staring at the camera lens

Doing her thing: The 2013 Strictly Come Dancing champion rose to fame on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006, where she took runner-up

She recently celebrated the milestone by trying on her wedding dress and posting a beloved photo of her and Peter on Instagram.

The model slipped easily back into the size 6 Giles Deacon dress and posed for a wink as she stood in her dining room wearing sunglasses.

The Liverpudlian beauty took to her Instagram Stories, where she uploaded the photo of herself in the sensational dress, adding: ‘It still fits! married 11 years with the hashtag.

Peter first crossed Abbey shortly after signing with Liverpool in December 2005.

She has been by his side ever since, watching him play two World Cups for England and win the FA Cup.