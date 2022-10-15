Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display on fancy dinner date night with footballer husband Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy put on a leggy show in a super high split dress during a chic dinner night with footballer husband Peter Crouch.

The 36-year-old model walked hand-in-hand with her 11-year-old beauty as they walked out of celebrity favorite Scott’s, a seafood restaurant in central London’s Mayfair.

While she was mostly covered in her high-necked long maxi dress and high boots, almost her entire leg was exposed as she descended the pavement in London on Friday night.

The mocha-colored form-fitting dress hugged her enviable body and she covered her shoulders with a biker-chic leather jacket.

Abbey wore a black quilted leather bag and finished off the outfit with a pair of black thigh-high boots, adding some height to her model.

She wore her warm blond locks down and let the waves flow over her shoulders.

The couple walked back to their 4×4 Mercedes car – which was reportedly parked on double yellow lines for three hours as they enjoyed a romantic date with aphrodisiac dishes.

Seafood is known for being an aphrodisiac – and with Scott’s menu of oysters from £42 to £68 for a dozen, Abbey and Peter are sure to have a romantic evening spent together on Friday night.

Walking hand in hand with her beloved husband, Abbey’s makeup looked flawless as she donned fluttering lashes and a bold nude lip.

Peter wore a soft dark ensemble, with smart black jeans, a navy turtleneck sweater and a light bomber jacket to cover up.

He slipped his feet into a pair of navy and white-soled sneakers and wore an opulent-looking silver watch on his left wrist.

Abbey, the 2013 Strictly Come Dancing champion, rose to fame on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006, where she came in second.

She is raising daughters Sophia, 11, Liberty, six, and sons Jonny, four, and Jack, three, with former Liverpool, Portsmouth and England footballer Peter.

The couple recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, with Abbey trying on her wedding dress and posting a photo of herself and Peter on Instagram.

Last week, model Abbey had started daily Pilates sessions followed by a regular collagen drink to stay in shape and maintain fresh-looking skin.

She took to Instagram suggesting that the new routine had worked all its magic as she posed in a figure-hugging cream crop top and high-slung leggings.