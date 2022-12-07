Abbey Clancy looks chic in a houndstooth blazer dress at ICAP global charity day

<!–

Abbey Clancy looked chic in a houndstooth blazer dress as she joined Simon Cowell and Ant and Dec at ICAP’s 30th Global Charity Day on Wednesday.

The model, 36, put on an animated display and held a vintage telephone to her ear as she posed for a series of snaps at their operator’s London headquarters.

She looked like she was having a great time at the event that works to raise money for charities around the world.

Fun: Abbey Clancy, 36, looked chic in a houndstooth blazer dress as she attended ICAP’s 30th Global Charity Day in London on Wednesday

Abbey shone in her sophisticated ensemble with structured shoulders and golden buttons.

The A-line miniskirt showed off her toned legs and she completed the look with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

She was joined at the event by music mogul Simon, who smiled with Geordie duo Ant and Dec.

Giggles: She joined Simon Cowell and Ant and Dec at their operator’s headquarters

Striking a pose: The model put on an animated display and held a vintage telephone to her ear as she posed for a series of snaps

Hard at work: The presenters opted for matching black knitted jackets and wore pins in support of ICAP

Abbey stepped onto the estate agent’s floor in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, last year the event raised a total of £3.6 million for 100 charities worldwide.

They were also joined at the event by Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Will Poulter and Gaby Roslin.

Actor Will was beaming as he joined the staff and even Santa at the event as he posed for some photos.

TV presenter Gaby looked fabulous in a bold hot pink jumper as she fooled around during charity day.

Raising money: Abbey stunned in her sophisticated ensemble with structured shoulders and gold buttons.

Star studded: She was joined at the event by Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Will Poulter and Gaby Roslin (Will pictured)

Funny: Will was beaming as he joined the staff and even Santa at the event

All smiles: Rachel Riley also joined in on the fun

Glowing: TV presenter Gaby looked fabulous in a bold, bright pink jumper as she fooled around during Charity Day

Fancy dress: She shielded her eyes with aviator sunglasses

It comes as Abbey looked sensational as she stepped into the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

The model put on a busty display as she posed in a floor-length red dress with a low-cut neckline.

An opening in the center exposed her skin, with the top pinched together in the middle.

Gorgeous: the A-line miniskirt showed off her toned legs and she finished off her look with a pair of knee-high leather boots

Beautiful: She styled her hair in a loose updo for the event

Amazing: Abbey stepped onto the estate agent’s floor in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, last year the event raised a total of £3.6million for 100 charities worldwide

Charity Day: Actresses Anna and Diane were joined by an adorable puppy

The top part had a textured detail at the neckline before pinching in to show off the tiny waist.

Television personality Abbey – who was spotted with her glamorous mother last week – wore a lot of make-up to emphasize her beautiful features and opted for a pink lip for the evening.

She cut a stately figure while on the red carpet, posing confidently with her hand on her hip.