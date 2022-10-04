Abbey Clancy flashes a glimpse of her lace lingerie in a plunging black shirt dress

<!–

She married English footballer Peter Crouch in 2011.

And Abbey Clancy joined her as they appeared to be filming a mysterious TV project together on Tuesday.

On Instagram, the 36-year-old model showed off her incredible figure in a deep black dress as she shared a behind-the-scenes look.

The stunner set up the storm in her dressing room, catching a glimpse of her lace lingerie beneath the stylish dress.

Abbey wore a beautiful palette of makeup for their unknown project, with a glossy lip and lots of mascara.

The mother of four let her blonde locks fall over her shoulders as she completed the look with a simple gold chain.

Later on her Instagram stories, Abbey shared videos as she and her husband, 41, went from their dressing room to the studio.

In the photo “Mommy and Dad”, the blond beauty held the hand of the athlete who appeared to be wearing a nice suit with sneakers.

Abbey tagged her hairstylist sister Elle and makeup artist Cassie Lomas in the video, performing a few last-minute touches before getting in front of the cameras.

The 2013 Strictly Come Dancing champion rose to fame on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006, where she came in second.

The couple share daughters Liberty, six, and Sophia, 11, as well as sons Jonny, four, and Jack, three.

They recently celebrated her 11th anniversary with Abbey trying on her wedding dress and posting a beloved photo of her and Peter on Instagram.

The model slipped easily back into the size 6 Giles Deacon dress and posed for a wink as she stood in her dining room wearing sunglasses.

Peter first crossed Abbey shortly after signing with Liverpool in December 2005.

She has been by his side ever since, watching him play two World Cups for England and win the FA Cup.