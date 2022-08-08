ABBA’s Florida mega-mansion is on the market for $3.9million

A beautiful Florida mansion built especially for ABBA is up for sale, complete with a stereo, cassettes, recording equipment and memorabilia from the internationally renowned pop quartet.

Designed in a Swedish longhouse style by the Euro superstars themselves, the sprawling $3.9 million home was built in 1982, just before the band officially broke up in December of the same year and eight years after they rose to fame after the Eurovision success with their iconic tune ‘Waterloo’.

Band members and former married couples Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are said to have lived in the house for about four years, despite the two couples splitting up in 1979 and 1981.

The house was bought from the band in 1986 by an unnamed couple, who lived there until their death earlier this year, allowing the historic home to be put back on the market.

Incredibly, original ABBA recording equipment and tapes remain – completely untouched – in the house.

Listing agent Lisa Farmer, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said: ‘We found the architect and spoke to him. He said he was at the site in a trailer before the house was built with both couples, all four members of the band, face to face, the design of the house.

“At the time he didn’t realize it was ABBA until a few days later he got a call from a reporter in London who apparently got wind of it.

“He said he met two Swedish couples and that’s how he found out it was ABBA.”

Boer continues: ‘What’s super cool is that things have been left behind in the house [from the band]. There’s some stereo equipment that the people who bought the house didn’t even use.

‘It is in this one area where’ [ABBA] maybe made some recordings. There’s a real ABBA cassette in the cassette player.’

The broker claimed that the band’s neighbors in the 80s talked about how they would see the pop stars playing volleyball in the pool in the backyard (pictured)

Photo taken in 1974 in Stockholm shows Swedish pop group Abba with its members (LR) Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘Waterloo’

The mansion’s beautiful pool deck is pictured outside the ‘Florida room’ extension

Each wing of the house has a master bedroom and two smaller bedrooms (photo)

The Swedish longhouse-style path has an open-plan living space with a long hallway and two identical wings on either side, each containing a master suite, a loft and two bedrooms with a bathroom.

According to the property listings, the house has a huge common area with two-story vaulted ceilings, including a large, imported stone fireplace, kitchen, dining area, and an extension of the ‘Florida Room’ overlooking the pool deck.

Recent property upgrades include a new roof with skylights, battery-ready solar panels, a three-zone HVAC system, renovated guest baths, and a fresh paint job.

The house is located in the small island community of Tierra Verde, which overlooks the entrance to Tampa Bay.

Farmer said of the house:[The band] specifically asked for a Swedish longhouse design. It has a very neat central communal living room which is large and open with a very nice stone fireplace.

‘The unique thing is that the two wings on either side of the house are exactly identical and symmetrical.

‘As far as I understand, they also wanted to build two kitchens, but apparently that wasn’t allowed.

“The space where they were going to do the other smaller kitchen became a bath and laundry room.

“The layout of the house is quite special and it’s just a great house for someone who likes to entertain or has a large family.”

The 4,527-square-foot home in Tierra Verde, Florida, was long considered the band’s home, but for decades its ownership was unconfirmed.

The band’s fans and internet sleuths have published thousands of theories about the house’s ownership online in recent years, but the long-standing rumors came true when the architect working on the project and a journalist confirmed that he had owned the house along with the megastars. had designed.

The group’s financial manager, John Spaulding, is also named on the home’s original deed.

Farmer said, “It’s a fact now. I knew it was real. The children of the current owners knew it was real. The neighbors knew it was real, but talking to the architect was the final act.

“I think it would be pretty cool if someone owned a property with such a past and history.”