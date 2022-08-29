ABBA ‘to extend their London residency by a year following incredible demand for tickets’

<!–

Pop superstars ABBA are reportedly extending their hit Voyage residency following huge ticket demand, with shows selling out months in advance.

The 90-minute show in a purpose-built London arena in Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park is currently fully booked until next May and organizers are now extending the runtime as part of the plan for the show to go on a world tour until 2026.

And according to The sunthe state-of-the-art spectacle, which opened in May and features the Swedish foursome as avatars, is now being refreshed with “new songs already recorded by the group.”

ABBA ‘extends London stay for another year after incredible fan ticket demand’ (L to R) Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson

A source told the publication: ‘Everyone knows Abba has a seriously loyal fan base, but the show has always been a bit of a gamble’.

“No one really knew how the Abba tars would be received, as similar hologram-style concerts were a mixed bag. But for Abba, the response was great. Even those most skeptical of the technology have walked away impressed.”

They further revealed that talks are still underway to move the well-received show across the pond to Las Vegas.

Hot sandwiches: The 90-minute show in a purpose-built London arena in Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park is currently fully booked until May next year

More! It is believed that the ultra-modern spectacular, with the Swedish foursome as avatars, will be refreshed with “new songs already recorded by the group”

Five years in the making, the concert will transport audiences back to ABBA’s 70s and 80s prime as the eerie avatars of Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson perform their classic hits.

Adrian Thrills of the Daily Mail praised the show when he gave it a lavish four-star review, praising the avatars for their “realistic” looks and “rocking” performance.

The critic said the highlights were a dance medley featuring Lay All Your Love On Me and Summer Night City, their performance of Waterloo – in which the avatars were projected against vintage footage of ABBA winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, and of course the last. curtain call.

Like magic: The holograms were created after weeks and months of motion capture and performance techniques, with the avatars portraying the pop group as they appeared in 1979

Describing the show as ‘a concert like no other’, he wrote: ‘For those lucky enough to witness the opening show of Abba’s virtual residency in London last night, there was only one conclusion: Mamma Mia! How can we resist you?’

The holograms were created after weeks and months of motion capture and performance techniques, with the avatars portraying the pop group as they appeared in 1979.

The pop pioneers appeared on their much younger boards and are dressed in 1970s silver sequin ensembles.

Pleasure! The 6,710-square-foot theater can host eight shows per week, providing a 360-degree immersive experience

An 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas, led the company’s first foray into music.

Before the shows, Björn . spoke revealed Voyage would be ABBA’s last album, and talked about the “emotionally charged” moment the quartet secretly watched fans from the arena react to their concert.

To talk with The sun, Björn revealed: ‘I don’t think there will be more music with ABBA. I think that was definitely our last album.

“It’s very emotional sometimes. The life-size avatars that you see on stage together with the live musicians are something you have to pinch. Even I get the feeling that they are really there.’

Explaining the process, Björn added that it was difficult for the band to choose which songs avatars would play, as he said, “It took a while, but in the end we got to something with a nice dynamic. But if we’d gone on tour, we’d have played something like that.”