ABBA chose London for their successful Voyage show to stick by the UK in the wake of Brexit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

ABBA is said to have chosen London for their ‘ABBA Voyage’ concert to show their support for the UK post-Brexit.

According to the avatar show’s producer Svana Gisla, the Swedish pop icons wanted to show their loyalty to the country that brought them great success after its withdrawal from the European Union in 2020.

Gisla told the Daily mirror newspaper: ‘A lot of companies were leaving, there was a lot of uncertainty about the UK at the time and it was ABBA itself that decided, ‘No, we want to come in.’ They may be leaving, but we want to come in’, because ABBA is incredibly loved in the UK.’

Legends: ABBA allegedly chose London for their ‘ABBA Voyage’ concert to show their support for the post-Brexit UK

She added: “They’ve all lived in London for a period of their lives, they love London very much and it quickly became the only option.”

In May, the ‘Dancing Queen’ hitmakers launched the spectacular concert featuring their ‘Abba-tars’ (holograms) in a purpose-built arena in Stratford, East London.

The concert, which was five years in the making, transports audiences back to the 70s and 80s of ABBA as the eerie avatars of Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson perform their classic hits.

Success: According to Svana Gisla, producer of the avatar show, the Swedish pop icons wanted to show their loyalty to the country that brought them great success after the withdrawal from the European Union in 2020

The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new songs, such as “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

ABBA played their last concert just over 41 years ago.

The avatar shows can continue even after the group – consisting of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – has left this world.

And the “Super Trouper” hitmakers have teased that they plan to use their concert holograms for “exciting new things” in the future.

They said, “If you’re an ABBA fan, who’s been loyal to us for many years, we hope you’ll see the Abba tars as agents in the new story, which could lead to exciting new things in the future.” ‘

Talent: The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new songs, such as “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adrian Thrills of The Daily Mail praised the show, giving it a generous four-star review, praising the avatars for their “realistic” look and “rocking” performance.

Describing the show as ‘a concert unlike any other’, he wrote, ‘For those lucky enough to witness the opening show of Abba’s virtual London residence last night, there was only one conclusion: Mamma Mia! How can we resist you?’

The holograms were created after weeks and months of motion capture and performance techniques, with the avatars portraying the pop group as they appeared in 1979.

Resembling their much younger boards, the pop pioneers are dressed in 1970s silver sequin ensembles.

The East London show, in a purpose-built ABBA Arena, will be on sale for the whole of next year, until the end of November.