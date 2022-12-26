‘Abandoned children’: White House whips up Texas governor after migrant drop on Christmas Eve

Washington: The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwestern border in Texas were dropped at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on a cold Christmas Eve.

Republican Abbott, a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s immigration policies, has not acknowledged the Christmas Eve drop and his office has not claimed responsibility. President Joe Biden is a Democrat.

Migrant families boarding a bus to transport them from near the Vice President’s residence to a local church after arriving in Washington, DC. Credit:AP

An estimated 110 to 130 migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them families with children, were placed on buses by Texas officials, immigrant aid agencies said Sunday after the migrants arrived in the US capital.

“Governor Abbott left children by the side of the road in sub-zero temperatures on Christmas Eve without consulting federal or local authorities,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a statement.