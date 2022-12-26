‘Abandoned children’: White House whips up Texas governor after migrant drop on Christmas Eve

Washington: The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwestern border in Texas were dropped at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on a cold Christmas Eve.
Republican Abbott, a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s immigration policies, has not acknowledged the Christmas Eve drop and his office has not claimed responsibility. President Joe Biden is a Democrat.
An estimated 110 to 130 migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them families with children, were placed on buses by Texas officials, immigrant aid agencies said Sunday after the migrants arrived in the US capital.
“Governor Abbott left children by the side of the road in sub-zero temperatures on Christmas Eve without consulting federal or local authorities,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a statement.
“Political games accomplish nothing and only endanger lives,” Hasan added.
Texas has bused thousands of migrants to Washington, New York City and Chicago in what some critics have called a stunt amid a national debate over the high number of immigrants along the US southern border.
Abbott has previously said his state purposefully transported migrants to sanctuary cities, where law enforcement is discouraged from deporting immigrants.
Hasan said the Biden administration was willing to work with Democrats and Republicans on solutions to the migrant issue.