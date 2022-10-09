Aaronson lives up to ‘Medford Messi’ nickname as he sees off four players before goal

Brenden Aaronson has shown exactly why Leeds United were so eager to bring him to the club this summer.

Born in Medford, New Jersey, the 21-year-old was nicknamed ‘Medford Messi’ for his distinctive ability to jump past defenders in tight areas like the Argentine star.

Getty Aaronson was the creative force behind the Leeds opener as he weaved around four defenders before Struijk converted

Getty It was Leeds defender Struijk who scored the third goal of his career

Skills he showed in the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Just 10 minutes into the game at Selhurst Park, Aaronson picked up the ball from the right side of the Eagles’ penalty area before skipping four Palace defenders en route to the penalty area.

He let loose with a left footed effort that bounced off the post and into the path of Pascal Struijk, who tapped in to give Leeds the lead.

Aaronson arrived at Elland Road for a reported £22 million fee and indicated he intended to be considered a Leeds legend.

He told the daily mail: “She [the fans] look at how much I work and how much I’m willing to work for the team, and I’ll always give 110 percent, and I think they like that.

“That’s the kind of team we have. I’m very grateful to be at Leeds and I think everyone can see that I’m willing to work 110 per cent and give everything I can to help the team win.

Getty Aaronson is nicknamed ‘Medford Messi’, after the Argentine star

message Iker Casillas seemingly comes out as gay as Real Madrid legend asks for ‘respect’

DIFFICULT England face tough Italy test in Euro 2024 qualifiers as Scotland draw Spain

empathize Newcastle pokes fun at talkSPORT’s Jordan as takeover banner recalls famous quote

TRIBUTE Conte and Kane emotional as Spurs beat Brighton and pay tribute to coach Ventrone

PROVEN Almiron and Grealish stats compared since Man City man joked about Newcastle striker

queue Sancho invaded, Casemiro and Martial: Man United XI return to Everton







“And I just want to get better and better and yes, become the best way I can be and hopefully become a legend for the club someday.”