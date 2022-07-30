Aaron Sorkin reveals To Kill A Mockingbird will NOT return to Broadway, citing producer Scott Rudin

Aaron Sorkin has revealed that his play To Kill A Mockingbird is not returning to Broadway, citing disgraced producer Scott Rudin as the main cause.

The Academy Award winner, 61, opened up about the play’s untimely ending in an email shared by The New York Times.

In the message that Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher sent to the show’s cast and crew, they wrote: “At the last minute, Scott [Rudin] reinstated himself as producer and for reasons, frankly, incomprehensible to both of us, prevented the play from reopening.’

Guilt: Aaron Sorkin said his play To Kill a Mockingbird is not returning to Broadway, citing disgraced producer Scott Rudin as the main cause of its ending (photo 2021)

Rudin, who began to confront allegations of abuse back in 2021 by some former employees, responded to the Molly’s Game director’s comments with a statement of his own.

‘The reason I chose not to bring back TKAM has to do with my lack of confidence in the climate for plays next winter. I don’t believe a refit of Mockingbird would have been competitive in the market.”

He continued: ‘It is too risky and the downside is too great. I’m sorry you’re disappointed. It’s the right decision for the longevity of the show.”

Response: Rudin, who was faced with abuse allegations by some former employees in 2021, responded to the Molly’s Game director’s comments with a statement of his own (photo 2003)

Broadway Show: The play, an adaptation of the best-selling 1960 novel and the critically acclaimed 1962 film, opened on Broadway in 2018 (December 2018 opening night photo)

The play, an adaptation of the best-selling 1960 novel and the critically acclaimed 1962 film, premiered on Broadway in 2018.

It returned to Broadway in late 2021, though it closed in January this year amid a COVID-19 resurgence on Broadway.

It was supposed to reopen on June 1, but that didn’t happen in the end. However, it will be on a national tour headlined by Emmy winner Richard Thomas.

Opening and Closing: It returned to Broadway in late 2021, although it closed in January this year amid a COVID-19 resurgence on Broadway

Portrayal: The Newsroom actor Jeff Daniels portrayed Atticus Finch on the show during its original run and again in the fall (photo 2018)

Newsroom actor Jeff Daniels portrayed Atticus Finch on the show during its original run and again in the fall.

To Kill a Mockingbird was fought throughout its run, handling multiple legal disputes, including one involving the estate of TKAM writer Harper Lee.

It was subsequently shut down for over 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Good as It Gets actor Greg Kinnear would take on the role when the show reopened in June.