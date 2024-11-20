Aaron Rodgers wants a political career once he retires from the NFL and has no interest in being a TV analyst

Aaron Rodgers will not follow in the footsteps of other great NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, a source has revealed.

Despite approaching age 41, Rodgers has been adamant over the past year that he has one or two more seasons in the NFL left in him.

However, with his fate in New York now in doubt, the NFL veteran is already said to be thinking about his future after hanging up his cleats.

But unlike the likes of Manning, who co-hosts ESPN’s Monday Night Football alternate broadcast with brother Eli, or Brady, who is in his rookie season as Fox’s lead announcer, Rodgers won’t be stepping into the booth.

Instead, an insider revealed that the four-time MVP will likely ditch the football field for the White House.

“After his playing career ends he will be asked to become a TV analyst and commentator but that is not something Aaron is particularly interested in,” a source told DailyMail.com.

Aaron Rodgers was considering a career in politics after retirement, a source told DailyMail.com

“He’s interested in playing a few more years in the NFL with the Jets, but if that doesn’t work out, he might consider going elsewhere for another shot at a Super Bowl.

“But his intentions after playing are political. If it made sense, he would run for president, or at least consider becoming a running mate, like RFK Jr. wanted this year. Once he retires, he would have no problem trying for political office.

“There are a lot of options for something Aaron would like to try. It just makes sense to him and it’s something that interests him. 2028 is still a long way away, but Aaron will be retired by then, and starting a career in politics is right up his alley and something he will take seriously.”

DailyMail.com has contacted Rodgers’ representatives for comment.

Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have built a relationship in recent years, with both men particularly skeptical of vaccines.

And Kennedy Jr., who was named President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, reportedly included Rodgers on his short list for a running mate.

The former presidential candidate ultimately chose tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his vice president before ultimately withdrawing from the race as an independent candidate.

But in May, Rodgers suggested it had been his decision to reject Kennedy because he was not ready to retire.

Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – a fellow vaccine skeptic – are pretty good friends

When the time eventually comes for Rodgers to call it quits, a run for office could be on the cards — and it could happen sooner rather than later.

The Jets entered the Rodgers era with high expectations after Douglas completed a blockbuster deal to bring the four-time MVP to the Big Apple in 2023 in exchange for multiple picks with the Green Bay Packers.

But with general manager Joe Douglas, the architect of the trade, sending in his goods on Tuesday — just a month after head coach Robert Saleh faced the ax — the quarterback’s tenure in the Big Apple may be over.

The insider added that the veteran will not play at MetLife Stadium next season, but it remains to be seen if Rodgers will have suitors elsewhere in the league.

“Now that the Jets have fired General Manager Joe Douglas, Aaron will no longer be a Jets player next year,” they added.

“Aaron still wants to play in the NFL, and he’ll want to sign with another team next year. He’s ready to leave the New York Jets because it just didn’t work out.”

The source continued: ‘No team wants to take on Aaron Rodgers yet, but next season is still a long way off, so there’s a good chance someone will pick him up, but there are no frontrunners. not at all.’

Rodgers returned to the Jets this year after being ruled out of the team’s entire debut season after suffering an Achilles tear in their 2023 opener against Buffalo.

Joe Douglas was fired the same season the Jets let go of head coach Robert Saleh (left)

Jets owner Woods Johnson reportedly suggested benching the quarterback this season

However, the Jets’ offense struggled with owner Woody Johnson, who reportedly suggested Rodgers be benched following a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

But despite a miserable season so far this year, Rodgers still shut down retirement talks earlier this month.

“I think so, yeah,” Rodgers said when asked about his plans to return. He doubled down on his earlier hope from last season to “play another two, three or four years.”

The Jets would be legitimate playoff contenders this season, with a fully healthy Rodgers and a slew of weapons at his disposal.

Yet even after trading for Davante Adams, the Jets are languishing near the bottom of the AFC with a 3-8 record.

After sacking Saleh earlier this season, Douglas was the next man to be shown the door after it was announced he had been sacked on Tuesday.

Former Browns general manager Phil Savage will intervene. A sign that the Jets will likely expect a complete teardown and rebuild.