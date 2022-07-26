Aaron Rodgers strides into Packers’ training camp dressed as Nicolas Cage’s character in Con Air

Aaron Rodgers messed up social media on Tuesday when he showed up for the first day of Packers training camp to channel his inner Nicolas Cage.

The Green Bay star quarterback has a history of dressing up as movie characters — he once grew his hair to become John Wick on Halloween — and it looks like his latest stunt is surrounding Con Air.

The 38-year-old made his first return to Lambeau Field for the 2022 season and immediately caught the eye in a white cardigan and blue jeans.

Aaron Rodgers (left) arrived at the Green Bay Packers training camp dressed as Nicolas Cage

Rodgers, the star quarterback of his franchise, enters his 18th season in the NFL

If there was any doubt as to his reason for the outfit, Rodgers quickly took to social media and posted two photos — one of him arriving Tuesday, alongside a nearly identical photo of Cage’s Cameron Poe in Con Air.

He captioned the post: ‘Put… the… rabbit… back in the box. #greatestactorofalltime,” before also hashtagging #dayone and #year18 to signify his return for the new season.

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP after another incredible season with the Packers in 2021, finishing 13-4 in the regular season to outdo the NFC North.

That was followed by a disappointing playoff defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, putting them through another season in which they were close to a Super Bowl appearance, but again fell painfully short.

Rodgers hopes some more top performances can take them one step further this season, but they’ll have to do without star-wide receiver Davante Adams, who went to Vegas with the Raiders.

The Packers will hold their first practice session on Wednesday and their first preseason game against the 49ers on August 12.