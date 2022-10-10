Aaron Rodgers slams Packers teammate for admitting he’d be ‘worried if we lost next week’

He said he wouldn’t worry about the team until they lost to the Jets

Aarons Rodgers has publicly criticized his Packers teammate for admitting he would only be “worried” if Green Bay “lose next week” to the New York Jets amid the team’s early season battle that will take place in London on Sunday. seeing is.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander spoke to reporters after the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants in the franchise’s first-ever international league game, confessing he’s not worried about the team’s current state unless they face consecutive defeats. suffering .

“I’m not worried, but if we lose next week I’ll be worried,” Alexander told UK’s The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “But it’s a new situation for everyone. New circumstances, sleeping patterns. It’s quite an adjustment here in London.’

Rodgers had none of it, however, and made sure it resonated in the media ahead of the team’s return to Michigan this week.

“Honestly, I don’t like all this talk about next week,” said the quarterback, who finished Sunday’s game 25 of 39 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. ‘I firmly believe in the power of words and manifestation. And we have to check that ourselves, because talking about it is not winning football.’

“There was a conversation about it in the dressing room, and I don’t like it,” he added. “Yes is my husband, but we don’t have to talk like that.”

On paper, a home win against the Jets on October 16 would certainly help Green Bay (3-2) close the gap with the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), the NFC North’s first seeded heads.

It would also destroy momentum for a New York team that has had a bit of a hot run lately, with consecutive wins against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (40-17) and the Steelers (24-20) earlier this month. .

The Jets are currently undefeated in October and will face the Broncos and the low-ranking New England Patriots later this month after their next game against the Giants.

A win on Sunday would also dent Jets fans’ hopes of making the playoffs. Zach Wilson and Co. have not made it through the postseason since 2010, and the team is currently second behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, improving its prospects of breaking the curse.

The Packers could also use a win to boost team morale after losing as a nine-point favorite to the Giants on Sunday, making it the biggest disruption in the NFL so far this season.

The weekend’s defeat was also Green Bay’s worst defeat since a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The team had then entered the game as the favorite with 13.5 points.

Former coach Mike McCarthy was fired afterward and the Packers failed to make the playoffs that year with a 6-9-1 record.