Aaron Rodgers says there’s a ‘possibility of reconciliation’ with brother Jordan Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers commented on his split with brother Jordan Rodgers during a performance Wednesday at the Aubrey Marcus Podcastsaying that he believes ‘in healing’ and ‘the possibility of reconciliation at some point’.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, commented on possibly moving forward with his sibling, while Jordan, 33, spoke about the disagreement with Aaron when he appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016, where he met his eventual wife JoJo Fletcher, 31. chased.

According to US WeeklyAaron was not present when Jordan and JoJo married last May at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

“A lot of people have family problems and they deal with it in their own way,” the NFL said. “For me, I’ve always tried to handle it quietly behind closed doors.

“That hasn’t always been the case or wasn’t good enough for a lot of people who want to write about it, or take it apart, or talk about it, or even some of the things my family has said or done over the years that have been public.” .’

Rodgers said he never felt comfortable discussing his family dynamics publicly.

“To judge on the outside what should be, or what it should look like, or who’s wrong and who’s right, it’s just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play,” he said. .

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher, who married earlier this year, were caught in LA in 2019

Rodgers said the “most important” factor is the “deep love and gratitude” he has for his family.

“Who knows what that future is going to look like, when it’s going to look like, when the time will come,” said Rodgers. “But I have no bitterness in my heart, I have no grudge.

“I just have a deep love and appreciation for the lessons I’ve learned and the fact that if I wasn’t raised that way, all the good and all the frustrating, I wouldn’t be here today.”

The four-time NFL MVP said that if he weren’t grateful for his life experience and how things have “turned out” for him, he would “see the glass as half empty and [he] just won’t.’

Rodgers was caught Thursday at Packers training camp in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

He added: “I view it as if there were experiences that were important. I have chosen to be in this family and to deal with all that I have been through positive and difficult and I have deep love and gratitude for them and their travels and hope for the future.”

The football star said at his core he has “deep gratitude and love for the way” he was raised, the lessons he learned and the environment he grew up in, as well as the fact that his father Ed Rodgers “made a point” [him and his] brothers’ sporting events is the number one priority.’

He praised their father Ed for “going back to school as a middle-aged man” in an effort “to make a better life for his children.”

Rodgers said, “From my age he went back to chiropractic school to give us a better life – I am very grateful for that and I appreciate the sacrifices made on our behalf to give us a better life.”