Aaron Rodgers praises ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick as he makes rare remarks about their romance

Aaron Rodgers looked positively back on his two-year romance with ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick in a new interview on Wednesday.

During a performance at the Aubrey Marcus PodcastThe 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback recalled how the 40-year-old former professional driver introduced him to Aubrey, who founded the holistic lifestyle brand Onnit.

“I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she’s on her own journey and spirituality is important to her,” the NFL star said.

Aaron elaborated on how the former couple bonded during mindfulness and meditation practices.

He explained: ‘We were both finding our way and learning about different things’ [and] practicing meditation techniques.’

Danica and Aaron first met in 2012 at the ESPY Awards, but remained friends until 2018 when they sparked a romance.

The Super Bowl champion also reminisced about a trip to Peru with his former beau to try ayahuasca — a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT.

Aaron said he was inspired to take ayahuasca after being “deeply moved” when a friend shared the story of his experience with the psychedelics.

“So Danica and I planned a trip to Peru with some friends to do it,” he told Aubrey.

The pro athlete shared how he and Danica had “an incredible experience climbing Machu Picchu” and were joined by “two incredible shamans.”

After climbing back down the mountain, they visited the ruins in the middle of a thunderstorm, which he described as a “magical experience.”

Aaron said, “From there we went to an ayahuasca ceremony.”

He added, “It was a magical, magical night where we just surrendered to one of the lessons to come through the vine’s grandmother spirit.”

The two-time NFL MVP said his experience with ayahuasca gave him “a deep and meaningful appreciation for life.”

The California native said, “My intention was to feel what pure love is on the first night. That was my intention and I did it. I really did.’

He continued: “I had a magical experience of feeling 100 different hands on my body that gave a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life of what my ancestors seemed to be. I came back and the pandemic hit.’

Upon returning from Peru in March 2020, Aaron and Danica went into quarantine together, but would later retire in July 2020.

Last April, Danica revealed her “heartbreak” after they broke up during a conversation with Bear Grylls and on an episode of his National Geographic show Running Wild.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in at the deep end,” she said in between stunts.

“But I’ve learned a lot and broken open as I was at the sad end, I’ve felt so much joy in so many more cases and in so many more unlikely places than I’ve ever had, so it’s like my heart has been broken open at both ends of the spectrum.’

The former Powerblock host said she leaned on friends and family for support and guidance.

‘[My dad is] always super proud of me,” she shared. ‘My mother too. My sister. I am really lucky to have a family that is super supportive. You’ve got to have someone you can fall apart with, you know?’

After their breakup, Aaron struck up a romance with actress Shailene Woodley, 30. The two announced their engagement in February 2021, but called it quits a year later.

In March, Danica revealed that she and Freshly’s CEO Carter Comstock had split after a year of dating.

“We were together for a while and unfortunately it didn’t work out, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of great things,” she told People magazine.