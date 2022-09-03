Aaron Rodgers makes bombshell admission that he has used ayahuasca again THIS summer

<!–

NFL superstar and Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers has admitted for the first time that he has used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca again this off-season.

Rodgers, 38, caused a stir around the world earlier in the summer when he awarded his MVP awards sequentially for the effects of the Amazonian psychedelic drug, which he first used during a trip to Peru in 2020.

Now, the quarterback has admitted he’s been taking ayahuasca again this year, and has even maintained that he’s only enjoyed playing football since taking the hallucinogen.

Aaron Rodgers (right) lifted the lid on another recent ayahuasca experience this summer

Rodgers gears up for his 18th season as NFL quarterback with Green Bay Packers

Rodgers (right) says the drug has helped him understand himself more on and off the pitch

“For me, it came down to a best friend from high school and I, playing golf and talking about his recent ayahuasca experience,” explains Rodgers. The Pat McAfee Show. Jordan, he inspired me to do it because I was looking for a deeper level of self-love.

‘I went to Machu Picchu in Peru and had magical experiences there, in the Sacred Valley. I had some really interesting evenings on the drug and came back a changed person.

‘I wanted to open myself up to do that again in a different setting, in a different place, with a different group. I did that again this off season and had an absolutely lovely experience. Sat for more nights this time, two the first time, three the second time.

Ayahuasca is native to South America and causes hallucinations when consumed in a liquid

What is Ayahuasca? Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic drink that is illegal in the UK and US, but widely used by tribal societies in the Amazon region. Shamans consider ayahuasca a “wisdom” plant that gives access to the spiritual world, and it was recognized as such by the government of Peru in 2008. It can cause hallucinations similar to the effects of LSD or magic mushrooms, according to Talk to Frank. They last two hours and are “usually enjoyable,” but can trigger panic and terrifying flashbacks, the website says. The negative emotional effects of ayahuasca use can last for days and make it especially dangerous for people with mental health problems. It can also increase blood pressure and heart rate and can be harmful to people with pre-existing heart disease.

“I had a very difficult night one, beautiful night two and then a mixed bag night three with a really nice closing ceremony. It changes the way you look at the world… you may feel more connected.”

Incredibly, Rodgers – who is about to enter his 18th season in the NFL – admitted that he has only enjoyed playing football since he started taking the drug.

When asked if he enjoys the sport now, he replied, “I’ve been enjoying it since I did ayahuasca…the past few years have been great.

“Mental health, bro, starts with self-love. If you increase that, you can pass it on more easily.

“I can honestly say to my detractors and haters, I have no bitterness towards you, I have nothing but love and appreciation for where you are in your life and all the different emotions that influence our personalities and our decision… make and our belief system from day to day.

“It allows me to get on better with my coaches, better with my teammates, with my close friends and loved ones. And most importantly, it is not selfish, but to deal with myself.

“All the projections that I put on myself, to really shake them off, and to find a deep and transformative self-love for all that I am and all that I am not.”

The Packers and Rodgers face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday in the first week of the season.

