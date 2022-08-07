Aaron Rodgers’ former quarterback coach reveals he had no idea about his psychedelic drug use

Reigning two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers surprised the sports world last week after admitting to using the Amazonian psychedelic drug ayahuasca.

It seems his former quarterback coach was one of many who was unaware of its significance to the Packers legend.

Luke Getsy, who was announced in January as the Chicago Bears’ new offensive coordinator, coached Rodgers at Green Bay between 2009-2011 in various capacities.

Despite their working relationship, Getsy was unfamiliar with his current divisional rival’s journey to Peru, where he indulged in ayahuasca.

“I wasn’t invited to those trips,” Getsy told reporters on Friday, laughing.

‘I didn’t know all those things. I haven’t looked into that yet, but of course I’ve been informed about that sort of thing by a lot of people. Whatever it takes, I guess.’

Rodgers unveiled at the Aubrey Marcus Podcasthe took the psychoactive tea during a Peruvian escape with his then-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

The former Super Bowl champion told the podcast he noticed a significant change in his relationship with the Packers since he took ayahuasca — and believes the drug experience and winning the MVPs in 2020 and 2021 were linked.

“My intention the first night I walked in was to feel what pure love is,” Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus. “That was my intention and I did it. I really did.

“I had a magical experience of feeling 100 different hands on my body that gave a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life of what my ancestors seemed to be. I came back and the pandemic hit.’

The ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback went on to talk about the benefits of ayahuasca.

“For me, one of the core principles of your mental health is that self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, helping me see how to love myself unconditionally.

‘Only in that unconditional self-love, am I able to truly love others unconditionally. And what better way to work on my mental health than by having such an experience?’

Ayahuasca contains dimethyltryptamine (DMT) — a controlled substance, which is illegal under federal law to possess or distribute in the US or UK.

The drug has been used as a traditional healing method in Central and South America for thousands of years, mainly used by tribal societies in the Amazon basin.

Rodgers said in June that he wasn’t sure if he would play after the 2021 season, and revealed he will “definitely” step down as a member of the Green Bay Packers once retirement calls.

The former Super Bowl champion told Marcus he noticed a drastic change in his relationship with Green Bay after taking the plant-based psychedelic. Performance on the field was also helped, with back-to-back MVP seasons following the trip.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” Rodgers said. ‘I really don’t. I don’t really believe in coincidence right now. It is the universe that makes things happen when they should happen.

“There are always signs and synchronicities around us when we are awake enough to see and absorb them and listen to our intuition when it speaks to us or bangs us in the head and says, ‘Hey dummy, this is what you should do.”‘

What is Ayahuasca? Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic drink that is illegal in the UK and US, but widely used by tribal societies in the Amazon region. Shamans consider ayahuasca a “wisdom” plant that gives access to the spiritual world, and it was recognized as such by the government of Peru in 2008. It can cause hallucinations similar to the effects of LSD or magic mushrooms, according to Talk to Frank. They last two hours and are “usually enjoyable,” but can trigger panic and terrifying flashbacks, the website says. The negative emotional effects of ayahuasca use can last for days and make it especially dangerous for people with mental health problems. It can also increase blood pressure and heart rate and can be harmful to people with pre-existing heart disease.

Rodgers said ayahuasca affected his life in ways beyond his initial comprehension.

“I then lay down on my mat and then opened my eyes and it felt like opening my eyes for the first time,” he recalls.

“I really feel that that experience paved the way for the best season of my career.”

“The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and be someone who can show unconditional love for them,” continued the four-time NFL MVP.

“They won’t care what you say until they know how much you care.”

Rodgers says he’s not sure how much longer he’ll play football, but if he hangs up his cleats, the reigning MVP says he’ll ‘definitely’ step out as a member of the Packers

Rodgers and the Packers failed to reach the Super Bowl again in 2021, losing at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the division round, despite holding the No. 1 position in the playoffs.

Green Bay was also the first seed in the previous season before losing again at Lambeau, this time to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

The pack has not returned to the NFL’s biggest podium since their 2010 win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, where Rodgers was the game’s MVP.