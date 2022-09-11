Aaron Rodgers blasts California’s COVID closures he says destroyed small businesses in his hometown

Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodger has said closures due to COVID throughout 2020 and 2021 destroyed thousands of small businesses in towns across California.

Speaking to Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, out Sunday, Rodgers called out the state’s tough COVID-19 rules saying: ‘State’s going to s*** but I’m hanging on.’

Stay-at-home orders forced the closure of bars and restaurants and thousands of other businesses from hair salons to spas.

‘I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone,’ Rodgers lamented.

Business capacity limits and other restrictions were in place from March 2020 until June 2021.

The decisions crippled businesses across California with 40,000 estimated to have collapsed – the highest figure in any state across the nation.

Rodgers also spoke of his disapproval of AB 2098, a new bill heading to the desk of Governor Newsom that could see doctors disciplined for promoting COVID-19 misinformation.

The law is controversial because the definitions of ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ are so broad.

Rodgers also explained how he does not consider himself to be a conservative and used the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as an example.

‘I think there’s a lot of people that believe that you should have your own decision-making on your own medical decisions,’ he said to Maher.

‘My thing is I have an issue with the hypocrisy in society in general and I know you do as well, but abortion has been a hot topic, right? And especially after Roe v. Wade got overturned and sent back to the states, or whatever. I don’t believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies.

‘As much as I might lean more pro-life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t f***ing tell me what to do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares? And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.’

Last August, Rodgers said he was ‘immunized’ and repeatedly did not wear a mask in settings in which they would be appropriate.

Rodgers also chose his words carefully when speaking about the vaccine at a training camp back in August 2021. Instead of saying he was ‘vaccinated,’ Rodgers would say he was ‘immunized,’ which some presumed to mean that he had received the injection.

However, Rodgers may have meant that he had COVID-19 antibodies from a previous infection.

Rodgers has maintained that he is not ‘anti-vax’ in general but that it wasn’t the right decision for him, adding how he believed he was in the ‘crosshairs of the woke mob right now.’

As the podcast conversation moved onto a possible rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2024, Maher suggested ‘the Democrats and the woke side are so much more obnoxious,’ but that the Republicans are actually more dangerous.’

Rodgers wouldn’t be drawn on where his vote would lie but suggested Biden may be too old to run at the age of 81. Donald Trump would be 78.

‘I’m a rational thinker. I’m not on one side or the other,’ Rodgers said.

Maher used the opportunity to call out Trump’s ‘sore loser’ attitude to the outcome of the 2020 election and used a football analogy to connect with Rodgers

‘You take it like a man,’ Maher said. ‘You don’t go we won that game. That’s what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn’t. You lost it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f***ing man and just own up like every other president has ever done. Everybody else who ever lost an election was just man enough to say I f***ing lost, I’ll try next time.’

Millions of Californians like me are told there’s no energy left to charge the electric cars that could speed us away from wildfires — is this the most idiotic example of a climate cult gone mad, asks STEVE HILTON

California is in the grips of a deadly crisis!

No, not the weeks-long 100-degree-plus temperatures blanketing the state.

Heat waves come and go.

I’m talking about something far more insidious. The state is being strangled to death in the clench of a ‘climate cult.’

All week every Californian with a cellphone has been receiving desperate text messages pleading with them to ‘turn off your appliances’ and turn down their air conditioning.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been sending plaintive pleas thanking us for complying and urging us to continue with the rationing measures.

You see — California’s electricity grid cannot cope with the additional demands put upon it by the hot weather.

Newsom assures us our compliance will ensure that ‘we can get through this together.’

Get through what?

A stretch of hot days in the summer is nothing new, despite Newsom’s false claims of ‘unprecedented’ temperatures.

The last comparable heat wave occurred in 1988. That’s not exactly ancient history.

No, the real reason that California – a state that ranks as the world’s fifth largest economy – cannot power its citizens’ homes is that for years Newsom and far-left Democrats have waged war on energy in the name of fighting climate change.

For them, the only thing that matters is pushing forward, with all the zeal of the religious fanatic, a crazed and irrational anti-energy, anti-human agenda.

Reliable sources of electricity, like gas-burning power stations and nuclear power, have been undermined, while renewable alternatives like wind and solar have been encouraged through regulation and subsidy.

Let’s be clear, the climate is changing, and I have always supported reasonable, balanced policies to address that reality. I also back the sensible use and development of renewables.

But I – and millions of Californians – are not willing to plunge ourselves and our children into hot and dangerous darkness in the pursuit of a vague, self-righteous, ill-conceived crusade that won’t even deliver its stated objectives.

There is zero evidence that California’s self-sacrifice will amount to any meaningful reduction in global warning.

In any case, there has been no long-term increase in heatwave frequency or severity in the U.S. over the last century, and deaths from heatwaves have fallen significantly – mainly because of the increased availability of air conditioning.

But the climate cultists are telling us to turn our air conditioning off!

Isn’t that proof that the headlong retreat from reliable energy has gone too far?

Apparently, not for the high priests of the ‘climate crisis’, as they call it.

‘We understand we cannot have the lights go off,’ Siva Gunda, vice chair of the California Energy Commission told The Washington Post. ‘But the fear of these questions being brought up is not a reason to slow down from what we know is morally and societally what we need to do.’

There it is in black and white. It is moral to cripple energy production.

Unbelievably, in the midst of this entirely self-created crisis California is doubling down.

The latest centerpiece is the program to force the electrification of our economy with bans on gas cookers in new homes, and, most famously, banning gas cars by 2035.

Electric vehicles for all!

But in potentially the cruelest and most inept recent edict, Californians with electric vehicles were told not to charge their cars.

To complete the picture of chaos and confusion, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Isaac Sanchez pleaded with people to ignore that command, with parts of the state under wildfire evacuation warnings.

‘We recommend cars are fully charged and ready to go. If that’s your means of evacuation and if you don’t do it, you are unable to evacuate, life safety is a priority. At least it is to us,’ Sanchez told Newsweek. ‘Our priority is always to err on the side of life safety.’

Exactly.

But ‘life’ is not a priority for the demented ‘climate’ zealots who have brought California to this sorry state of affairs.

They have even contributed to the very wildfires which they use as an excuse to push ahead with their agenda.

By forcing utilities like Northern California’s PG&E to spend money on vanity ‘climate’ projects, vital ongoing maintenance work has been neglected.

Time and again, investigations have shown that faulty equipment has been the cause of the most damaging wildfires.

The tragedy of all this – and the warning to the rest of America – is that it is all so unnecessary.

Like America as a whole, California has abundant energy reserves, especially natural gas, which we could be using to reliably power our economy and society while reducing carbon emissions.

Instead, we’re pathetically muddling through with a combination of rationing and the import of far dirtier fossil fuels from some of the world’s worst regimes.

We all shuddered at the revolting spectacle of Biden’s ‘fist-bump of shame’ with Mohammed Bin Salman, the Butcher of Saudi Arabia.

Now the Saudis are throwing it back in Biden’s face with a pledge to cut production instead of increasing it, in order to keep prices high.

It is a truly grotesque abdication of U.S. leadership.

Yet these Democrat politicians have the nerve to claim that their disastrous and shambolic energy policies are somehow to be admired and replicated.

Newsom brags that where California leads, the nation will follow – a sentiment recently echoed by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and one that should terrify all Americans.

If Democrats in California – or at the national level – really wanted to do that, they would give a massive boost to the most reliable form of clean energy we have, nuclear power.

Instead in California after years of demonization we just saw a grudging reprieve for our last remaining nuclear power station, Diablo Canyon, with zero long-term investment and nothing from Biden but a token commitment.

When you consider the astonishing incoherence and deep destructiveness of the Democrats’ energy policies, you inevitably conclude that they are truly in the grip of a ‘climate’ cult.

Anti-science, anti-human, inconsistent even on its own terms…it is all one giant, self-indulgent exercise in elitist virtue-signaling, and as usual ordinary Americans are left in the dark.