Aaron Rodgers admits Tampa Bay jumbotron helped his Green Bay Packers secure the win over the Bucs

In Sunday’s game between the Packers and Buccaneers, all eyes fell on the two future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks taking the field.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were looking for a ‘legal’ advantage they could find and Rodgers may have found his advantage with some help from the Buccaneers transmitter.

Speaking after their 14-12 win in Florida, Rodgers said the big screen at Raymond James Stadium may have shown something they shouldn’t have.

“Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things that they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something (and) I just passed on the information,” Rodgers told reporters after the game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to seeing something on the jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium that helped his team win over the Buccaneers

Rodgers said the big screen during the match showed ‘things they probably shouldn’t be showing’

The reigning MVP didn’t shed more light on what he saw on the jumbotron, but he strongly hinted that this proved to be the difference in the final stages of the game.

It was a low-scoring affair that got tense late, thanks to a Brady-led drive in the closing seconds of the game.

An eight-point deficit, all the Buccaneers needed to tie the game, would be a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Brady started on his own 11-yard line, but showed why he still belonged in the league – he led Tampa Bay into the Green Bay area in five games.

He led them into the Packers red zone with less than a minute and a half left.

As time went on, Brady snapped the ball about half a second late from the game clock that was at zero. But the officials never noticed and didn’t check, allowing Brady’s strike against Russell Gage to stand.

However, Rodgers watched and briefed the Packers coaching staff on what was happening. As the Buccaneers went for two, they snapped the ball again after the game clock hit zero.

Rodgers defeated fellow future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady in a game where both teams struggled

This time the penalty was taken, leaving the Bucs with a 1st and goal from the 7-yard line that they failed to convert – sealing the win for Green Bay.

After the game, Brady blamed ‘poor execution’ for the loss – also noting that his team was unable to find a good attacking rhythm this season.

That might be an understatement. The Bucs were without top pass catcher Mike Evans this game due to a suspension following a fight against Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints the week before.

Additionally, second and third string receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both missed this match with injuries.

Gage saw the most goals this game, with 87 yards on 12 catches. New recruit Cole Beasley caught three passes for 12 yards.

Rodgers has also had receiver issues, mostly in the form of adapting to a new receiver corps this offseason. Rookie Romeo Doubs had eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.