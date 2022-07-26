Aaron Ramsey’s £400,000-a-week contract is RIPPED UP by Juventus after tough three years in Turin

Juventus have confirmed they have terminated Aaron Ramsey’s contract after a turbulent three years in Turin.

The news came in a cheeky 13-word statement that the Italian giants posted on Twitter.

Juventus’ statement read in Italian: “The consensual termination of the contract that linked Aaron Ramsey to Juventus is official.

“Good luck, @AaronRamsay!”

Juventus have canceled Aaron Ramsay’s contract after three years with the Italian giants

The Welsh international was thought to be making £400,000 a week when he played for Juventus – and was recently loaned out to Rangers due to his struggles in Turin.

Sportsmail previously considered some of the options open to 31-year-old Ramsey, with his future up in the air.

One of the possible rumors is that Ramsey will stay in Italy and join Monza under their chief Silvio Berlusconi. The controversial Italian politician is keen to land a star, which could be the perfect next role for the former Arsenal man.

Ramsey is said to have turned down the chance to play for former team-mate Andrea Pirlo at Turkey’s Karagumruk, while Galatasaray was also interested. It definitely opens up the chance for the Wales international to have a shot at the Turkish league.

Or he might be tempted to follow his friend Gareth Bale into the world of MLS, with many US teams likely keeping an eye on Ramsey’s availability.

Ramsey has previously worked with Andrea Pirlo and could join Turkey’s Karagumruk

The club reportedly made £400,000 a week during his time at Juventus, hoping Ramsey would lighten up Serie A.

However, he struggled to justify the salary, having played just 49 games for the team since coming in 2019, scoring five goals.

He joined Scottish Rangers in January this year on loan until the end of the season. During his brief stint with Ibrox, he scored two goals in seven games, but returned to Juventus to prepare for the season.

However, the Italian club has since confirmed that it has no future at the Allianz Stadium, with the shortest statements confirming that the two sides have split with immediate effect.