Aaron Ramsey will chose between offers from Charlotte FC and Ligue 1 outfit Nice

Aaron Ramsey will choose between offers from Charlotte FC and Ligue 1 outfit Nice as the former Arsenal midfielder plots his next move… with the MLS side willing to make him their highest paid player on a two-year contract
- Aaron Ramsey weighs offers from Charlotte FC and Ligue 1 side Nice
- The Wales international was released by Juventus after his loan spell at Rangers
- Charlotte FC is ready to make Ramsey their highest paid player
- Nice also keeps an interest in Kasper Schmeichel. from Leicester
Aaron Ramsey has offers from French side Nice and MLS side Charlotte as he looks to make a decision on his future this weekend.
Charlotte is said to have offered to make the 31-year-old their highest paid player on a two-year contract.
His contract with Juventus was terminated on Tuesday after being loaned out to Scottish club Rangers last season.
Aaron Ramsey (above) weighs offers from Charlotte FC and Nice after leaving Juventus
Prior to moving to Italy, Ramsey spent 10 years at Arsenal, scoring 64 goals in 369 appearances for the Gunners.
Nice, who has advised former Crystal Palace sporting director Iain Moody, also remains interested in Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel.
Sports post reported in July that he had been dropped from the roster for Leicester’s preparation camp in France, though he reconnected with his teammates last week.
Boss Brendan Rodgers chose to give the goalkeeper extra time off after playing for Denmark in the Nations League in June. Schmeichel then played in Leicester’s friendly win over Preston last Saturday.
Schmeichel made nearly 500 appearances for the Foxes after switching from Leeds United 11 years ago.
Nice also retains interest in Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel